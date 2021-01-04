BYJU’S names Dhimant Vyas as Chief Creative Director

BYJU’S, today announced the appointment of Dhimant Vyas as Chief Creative Director.

As Chief Creative Director, Dhimant will be responsible for leading ideation and creation of quality interactive learning experiences for our students across products. His focus will be to build and further enhance our offerings.

Vinay MR, Chief Content Officer, BYJU’S, said, “We are excited to have Dhimant onboard with us to lead creative ideation and strategy. Dhimant is an industry vetran and will be bringing his unique creative talents to further our creative vision to build world-class learning experiences for children.”

Dhimant Vyas said, “I am excited to be part of the team that’s redefining the way children learn in India. I am joining BYJU’S at a time when online education is making quality learning possible and accessible to children seamlessly especially in these challenging times. I look forward to being a driving force in delivering unique learning experiences through my creative work.”

Prior to joining BYJU’S, Dhimant was leading Art Direction at Zynga games India. He has worked on famous Shaun the sheep series two and Purple & Brown with multiple Academy Award winning Animation Studios - Aardaman Animation Ltd U.K. An alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), his previous work includes the title animation sequence for the highly acclaimed Hindi feature film 'Taare Zameen Par'. He has worked with brands like BBC, UNICEF, FCB ULKA, Zee TV, MTV, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon in the past. He has a vast experience in creating animation using various techniques like Stop Motion, 2D Classical, Cut Out, Material, Sand, Pixilation and Flash.