BW Legal World GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel Awards on July 9

The 3rd edition of GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel will take place on July 9th 2023 to celebrate and honour the industry experts for their exceptional contributions

Over the years, the General Counsel community in India has evolved into a flexible and dynamic group of corporate changemakers and are responsible for giving legal advice and assistance to the company's management and various organisational units.

The third edition of the GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel, in association with BW Businessworld, is all geared to celebrate and honour legal experts for their remarkable contributions to the industry. The event will take place at Le Meridian New Delhi, India on July 9, 2023.

The BW Legal World GC Conclave 2023 will consist of several keynote addresses as well as panel discussions by India's legal luminaries on topical business-legal issues. The whole affair will be filled with essential insights and will be attended by over 90 General Counsel and Legal Luminaries.

To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwlegal/general-counsel-2023/

Our Esteemed Speakers

The BW Legal World GC Conclave 2023 comprise of eminent speakers such as Justice Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Founder, Exchange4Media; Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, President (Legal) & General Counsel, Hinduja Group; Amar Kumar Sundram, General Counsel – Sr. VP (Legal) & Chief Compliance Officer, NEC Corporation; Amit Gupta, Group CFO& General Counsel, ICRA; Atul Juvle, General Counsel, Compliance Officer & CS, Schindler; Amit Kumar, Head of Legal & Compliance, Bharat Financial Inclusion; Amit Maheshwari, General Counsel, Virescent Infrastructure; Anil P.M., President – Legal, Compliance & Fraud Prevention Unit, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; Anjali Ghosh, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon Web Services; Anubhav Kapoor, Director of Legal Services, Ford India; Anuranjan Prasad, Associate General Counsel, Baxter International; Badrinath Durva Sula, Managing Director, Legal, Essar Group of Companies; Bijoya Roy, General Counsel, Pernod Ricard India; CV Raghu, Group Legal Advisor, Motherson Group; Damini Bhalla, General Counsel, Zomato; Debosmita Nandy, Head – Legal, Cinepolis; Dr. Mukul Shastry, General Counsel, Cube Highway; Hemant Kumar, Group General Counsel, Larsen & Toubro; Hiranmai Rallabandi, General Counsel, WeWork; K Satish Kumar, Group Chief Legal Officer, Intellect Design Arena; Kanika Sachdeva, Regional Legal Counsel, Stryker; Kartikeya Singh, Executive Vice President, Credit Baring Private Equity, Asia; Kaushik Mukherjee, President (Legal), Indiabulls Housing Finance; Manjaree Chowdhary, Senior Executive Director & General Counsel, Maruti Suzuki India; Neera Sharma, CEO & GC, Sistema; Pooja Sehgal Mehtani, General Counsel, Asia Service Centres & Company Secretary, Sunlife; Poornima Sampath, SVP & Chief Legal Officer, Tata Digital; Prarabdha Jaipuriar, General Counsel, SUEZ India; Parveen Mehtani, Chief Legal Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers; Madan Mohan K.R, Director – Legal & Compliance, Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions; Mamta Jha, Senior Partner, Inttl Advocare; Mohit Saraf, Founder & Managing Partner, Saraf and Partners; Mohit Shukla, Managing Director – India Legal & Lead - India Regulatory, Barclays Bank PLC; Mrinal Chandran, General Counsel, India Resurgence Fund; Preet Sethi, Deputy General Counsel, Vedanta Group; Priyanka Walesha, Head Legal, Yum Digital & Technology; Rajeev Nair, Associate General Counsel, HP Inc, Sameet Gambhir, Vice President & Company Secretary, DCM Shriram; Shelly Kohli, Chief legal & Compliance Officer, United Breweries; Roop Loomba, Legal Head – India & SESA Region, Akzonobel; Rucha Joshi, Director & Head Legal – India, Rabobank; Sachin Kalra, Vice President – Legal & Regulatory Affairs, HT Media; Rajiv Mohapatra, Vice President – Global Legal Compliance, Mastercard; Rambhau Kenkare, President & Group Head – legal, Thomas Cook; Rajiv Chaubey, Group General Counsel, Dalmia Bharat; Shujath Bin Ali, Global General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Re Sustainability; Siddharth Manchanda, General Counsel, Unacademy Group; Sonal Basu, Vice President & Global Head, LT Mindtree; Srivals Kumar, Sr. Vice President & Head Legal, Sunteck Realty; Suhani Singh, General Counsel, Delhivery; Vikram Munje, President Corporate & Group General Counsel, Kalyani Group; Vineet Vij, Global General Counsel, Tech Mahindra; Zameer Nathani, Group General Counsel, CarDekho Group; Sumeet Singh, General Counsel & Head – Corporate Affairs, BharatPe and Surender Sharma, Whole-time Director – Legal & Company Secretary, Colgate – Palmolive.

Issues and challenges in the role of General Counsel will be addressed during the entire conclave such as ‘Role of GC In Company Policy Making: Foray Into Strategic Business Operations’, “Entry Of Foreign Law Firms: A Game Changer’, ‘An Introspection into 7 years of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code’, and many more

Furthermore, the third edition of the Top 100 General Counsel power list recognises and honours the prominent General Counsel who have made a name for themselves in the profession. This is an annual programme designed to foster excellence in the legal ecosystem by recognising India's greatest corporate legal eagles with the capacity to lead the way.

The Jury Panel 2023

The third edition of the Top 100 General Counsel jurors list comprise of Sethurathnam Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company & Former Chairman, BSE; B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star; Vijaya Sampath, Independent Director, Ombudsperson Bharti Enterprises; M.R. Prasanna, Former General Counsel, Aditya Birla Group; CV Raghu, Group Legal Advisor, Motherson Group; Kalpana Agarwal, Former Joint President & Co-head Legal, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Hemant Kumar, Group General Counsel, L&T and Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways Trust

Special thanks to our knowledge partners: Saraf and Partners, Inttl Advocare and NM Chambers

