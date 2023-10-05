BW Businessworld's latest issue shines spotlight on upturn in India’s experiential economy

BW Businessworld in its latest issue dated October 07, 2023, dives deep into India’s resurgent experiential economy. The issue offers a wide array of thought-provoking columns from industry veterans, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features.

The issue underscores the trend of consumers prioritising experiences over traditional material possessions, accelerated by the challenges and transformations wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift carries significant implications for various industries and offers both opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating this evolving landscape.

Simultaneously, the experiential economy, catalysed by heightened consumer spending following the pandemic, has received fresh impetus through global events like the G20 summit. Sectors such as travel, tourism, media, and entertainment are poised to become major contributors to the national exchequer and emerge as significant employment generators in the foreseeable future. PwC's Outlook 2021-2025 predicts a global rebound in spending on entertainment and media, reaching a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2025. India is expected to claim a significant portion of this vast economic pie.

The cover feature of this edition takes a deep dive into a nation poised for indulgence and the transformative impact it is set to unleash on the Indian economy. Various facets of this trend are examined, from redefining the relationship between employees and organisations to the profound effects on the experiential sectors.

Cinemas Are Back!

Furthermore, this edition features exclusive interviews with industry stalwarts, including Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Cinemas, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX. They discuss the revival of the cinema industry in India amidst the dominance of digital streaming, audience dynamics in urban and rural settings, and innovative strategies that have reignited the allure of the big screen. Additionally, the issue sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the wedding industry and its strategies to stand out in the market.



Unprecedented Era of Economic Growth

Columnist Srinath Sridharan contributes an insightful essay that dissects the prevailing dynamics of the stock market. Sridharan astutely observes that “Market exuberance, when left unchecked, can lead to speculative bubbles that ultimately burst.”

Despite the regulatory strides taken since the market turmoil of 1992, including the establishment of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the financial landscape has seen the emergence of financial market influencers. The enchanting allure of the stock markets is thoroughly explored in this edition. Sridharan notes, “India's financial landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation, with its market capitalization currently standing at a staggering $3.3 trillion, securing its place as the fifth most valued market on the global stage.”

While the nearly $330 billion surge in market capitalization in 2023 underscores India's economic prowess and investor confidence, it simultaneously emphasizes the need for vigilance and a profound understanding of the intricate dynamics at play.

This issue also features another edition of Master Strokes which talks about the holistic digital banking transformation in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Industry experts, such as Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank, and Vishwanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of IBM, share anecdotes on how technology has been leveraged in their respective organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency and business outcomes.

In the 'Last Word' column, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupitor Wagons, shares his insights and perspectives. He discusses the company's strategies for expansion, its international endeavours, collaborations with RITES, industry challenges, and more.

The latest edition of BW Businessworld promises to be a captivating exploration of India's remarkable economic growth and the transformative power of the experiential marketing economy.

Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld

