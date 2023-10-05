BW Businessworld's latest issue shines spotlight on upturn in India’s experiential economy
The issue explores the resurgence in India’s experiential economy with key insights from industry captains
BW Businessworld in its latest issue dated October 07, 2023, dives deep into India’s resurgent experiential economy. The issue offers a wide array of thought-provoking columns from industry veterans, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features.
The issue underscores the trend of consumers prioritising experiences over traditional material possessions, accelerated by the challenges and transformations wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift carries significant implications for various industries and offers both opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating this evolving landscape.
Simultaneously, the experiential economy, catalysed by heightened consumer spending following the pandemic, has received fresh impetus through global events like the G20 summit. Sectors such as travel, tourism, media, and entertainment are poised to become major contributors to the national exchequer and emerge as significant employment generators in the foreseeable future. PwC's Outlook 2021-2025 predicts a global rebound in spending on entertainment and media, reaching a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2025. India is expected to claim a significant portion of this vast economic pie.
The cover feature of this edition takes a deep dive into a nation poised for indulgence and the transformative impact it is set to unleash on the Indian economy. Various facets of this trend are examined, from redefining the relationship between employees and organisations to the profound effects on the experiential sectors.
Cinemas Are Back!
Furthermore, this edition features exclusive interviews with industry stalwarts, including Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Cinemas, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX. They discuss the revival of the cinema industry in India amidst the dominance of digital streaming, audience dynamics in urban and rural settings, and innovative strategies that have reignited the allure of the big screen. Additionally, the issue sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the wedding industry and its strategies to stand out in the market.
Unprecedented Era of Economic Growth
Columnist Srinath Sridharan contributes an insightful essay that dissects the prevailing dynamics of the stock market. Sridharan astutely observes that “Market exuberance, when left unchecked, can lead to speculative bubbles that ultimately burst.”
Despite the regulatory strides taken since the market turmoil of 1992, including the establishment of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the financial landscape has seen the emergence of financial market influencers. The enchanting allure of the stock markets is thoroughly explored in this edition. Sridharan notes, “India's financial landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation, with its market capitalization currently standing at a staggering $3.3 trillion, securing its place as the fifth most valued market on the global stage.”
While the nearly $330 billion surge in market capitalization in 2023 underscores India's economic prowess and investor confidence, it simultaneously emphasizes the need for vigilance and a profound understanding of the intricate dynamics at play.
This issue also features another edition of Master Strokes which talks about the holistic digital banking transformation in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Industry experts, such as Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank, and Vishwanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of IBM, share anecdotes on how technology has been leveraged in their respective organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency and business outcomes.
In the 'Last Word' column, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupitor Wagons, shares his insights and perspectives. He discusses the company's strategies for expansion, its international endeavours, collaborations with RITES, industry challenges, and more.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld promises to be a captivating exploration of India's remarkable economic growth and the transformative power of the experiential marketing economy.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Amazon puts $20.6 bn media account up for review
The account is currently with IPG’s Initiative
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read
BW Sustainability World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter: Creating a sustainable future
The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:29 AM | 2 min read
The 4th edition of BW Businessworld’s Sustainable World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter was held on September 21. The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy Government of Karnataka.
In today’s fast-paced world, creating a sustainable future prioritising the well-being of humanity, society and the environment alongside economic progress is essential. Building upon the success of the previous edition in New Delhi in June this year, the reach of the Conclave has now been expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai. This Conclave strives to foster engaging conversations and collaborative efforts that drive holistic sustainability. The platform explores innovative approaches, solutions, and best practices across various domains, including business, technology, urban development, education, and policymaking.
Following a series of enthralling sessions and thought-provoking discussions, the event witnessed the presence of Shri. K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.
BW Businessworld is led by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and founder of exchange4media Group - the fastest-growing business media house in India. With a network across 24 niche business communities and 8 magazines, BW Businessworld is proud to be entrenched in various verticals in the domestic as well as global business ecosystem.
With changing times BW now has a massive readership in the digital space as well. BW in its portfolio has 24 niche B2B communities that organize conferences and forums to facilitate interaction between sectoral business leaders and create a conducive environment for collaboration.
The partners for the Conclave were:
Energy Partner: REC, A Maharatna Company
Sustainability Partner: Bisleri
Sustainable Solutions Partner: Syngenta
Event Partner:
- The ThickShake Factory
- Joy Travels Pvt Ltd
- Realty+
- exchange4media
- IWM Buzz
- Impact
- Pitch
- Fandrum
- Beanly Coffee
- Justbaat.AI
BW Healthcare 30u30 Awards: Celebrating India's young healthcare trailblazers
The winners have showcased extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
In the dynamic realm of India's healthcare industry, anticipation and excitement permeate the atmosphere as it stands on the brink of transformation. Recent reports highlight a surge in the sector, with seven unicorns currently leading the way and two new startups joining their ranks. These unicorns not only symbolise financial success but also signify the impactful strides made in healthcare through technology.
Driving this growth are healthcare startups, at the forefront of the healthcare revolution in India. In recognition of these young trailblazers, BW Healthcare World conducted the "BW Healthcare 30u30" awards, celebrating 30 exceptional leaders under 30 who have left an indelible mark on India's healthcare sector. These individuals showcase extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains.
The industry's growth trajectory is remarkable, as per Statista, Revenue in the Health Care market is projected to reach USD 516.60 million in 2023. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 10.36 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 766.40 million by 2027.
The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative doesn't just honour accomplishments but also nurtures a new generation of healthcare visionaries. These leaders inspire innovation, collaboration, and meaningful contributions.
The selection process for the esteemed BW Healthcare 30u30 accolade was conducted by a distinguished panel of judges with profound healthcare insights. Nominees were meticulously evaluated based on various parameters. These included the originality and ingenuity of their healthcare initiatives, tangible and intangible impacts on healthcare advancement, financial viability, and project sustainability.
Additionally, their commitment to ensuring healthcare solutions remained affordable and accessible, extending innovations to diverse communities, stakeholder acceptance, competitive differentiation, and the long-term relevance of their initiatives were all carefully considered.
In conclusion, India's healthtech industry is on an upward trajectory, powered by innovative young leaders. The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative celebrates these visionaries, fostering a brighter healthcare future. These leaders, recognised for their exceptional contributions, are catalysts for change, shaping healthcare in India and beyond. Their journey reflects boundless possibilities for those daring to innovate, collaborate, and make meaningful contributions to healthcare.
e4m Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 awards: Journalists from print, TV & digital honoured
The jury was chaired by Dr. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
The first edition of exchange4media’s Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and awards was held at India International Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The 40 winners this year include journalists from print, TV and digital domains.
e4m’s Urdu Journalism 40 under 40 recognizes professionals across print, television and digital for their valuable contributions to the sector. The list includes editors, reporters, anchors, journalists, marketing & digital media professionals, videographers, news producers & video editors.
The inaugural jury was chaired by Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India. Other esteemed jury members included: Dr. Annurag Batra Chairman and Editor-in-chief BW BusinessWorld and Founder, of exchange4media, Dr. Rakhshanda Jalil Writer, Translator, Literary Historian, Shahid Siddiqui Editor Nai Dunia, Muzaffar Ali, Filmmaker, Poet, Zafar Sareshwala, Former Chancellor, MANNU, Yusuf Jameel, Journalist, Columnist & Winner, CPJ International Press Freedom Award, Rajesh Raina Group Editor News18, Raj Babbar Actor and former MP, Dr. Shaikh Aquil Ahmad Director, NCPUL, Ministry of Education, GOI, Mir Alam Ali Zaidi, Journalist, Historian and Writer, Prof. Farhat Basir Khan Author, Strategist, Media Communication and Design Scholar, Suman Varma CMO Hamdard India, and Ambreen Khan Media Marketing Expert.
The inaugural edition attracted over 200 entries out of which 80 were shortlisted and presented before the jury.
Here is the full list of winners.
Saregama acquires 52% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore
Saregama is also investing an additional Rs 15 crore through a primary purchase of 25,974 shares of Pocket Aces
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 6:43 PM | 2 min read
The company said the transaction will consist of Saregama acquiring 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the first tranche for Rs 174 Cr. The remaining 40.79% of the acquisition would be on the basis of the adjusted equity value of Saregama’s holdings or the enterprise value of PocketAces, whichever is higher. Overall, the company intends to buy as much as 92.6 percent in the future.The company has not stipulated the date for executing the full acquisition.
"This acquisition will further strengthen Saregama’s strategic ambition to take leadership positon in New Music across all Indian languages. Pocket Aces, a Youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalog of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day. The company’s talent management arm, Clout, manages over 100+ digital influencers, and its long-form studio, Dice Media, has created relatable youth-centric web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon," said Saregama.
"Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies," it added.
Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama, said, "This acquisition signifies the confluence of tradition and innovation. While we have always been leaders in the realm of music and media, this partnership with Pocket Aces will add new dimensions to our business as we tap into the burgeoning young digital audiences."
The transaction is an all-cash deal.
Emami forays into juice category
Acquires strategic stake in Axiom Ayurveda
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Emami Limited has announced its foray into juice category with ‘AloFrut’ through strategic investment in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd (“Axiom”) and its subsidiaries/associates by acquiring 26% equity stake for an undisclosed amount. Axiom markets beverage products under the brand “AloFrut”.
Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Axiom Ayurveda through a strategic investment in equity. This marks our entry into the juice category with ‘AloFrut’. With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the segment. “AloFrut” product offering is very unique as these beverages are based on Aloe pulp inclusion in fruit juice which provides a perfect mix of taste and health together. We are excited to be present in this category which is in line with our corporate growth strategy to invest in categories or brands that not only have synergy with our existing business but offer potential for growth. We look forward to add meaningful value to the brand.”
Commenting on the development, Rishabh Gupta, Founder, Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd said, “Now-a-days consumers are moving away from the carbonated beverages and are looking for a healthier alternative with an equal importance to taste. Considering this trend where consumer is focussing on taste and health, we have tried to offer a perfect blend of the same which is a big differentiator from other beverage company offerings. We strongly believe in the potential that our brand has to offer. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner with wide industry experience who shares our vision to make Alofrut a leader brand.”
Nestle consolidates European media with WPP
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Nestle has consolidated its European media account with WPP. The decision has been taken following a pitch process that began earlier this year, according to media reports.
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind.
"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson reportedly said in a statement.
WPP OpenMind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications, including buying advertising space and planning campaigns. The agency will not, however, be in charge of creative work such as animation, making jingles and other content generation, say one of the reports.
