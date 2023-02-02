Budget 2023: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted Rs 4,692 crore
Prasar Bharati has been allotted Rs 2,808.36 crore
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 4,692 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Rs 2023-24 up from Rs 4,182 crore last year.
For Prasar Bharati alone, a budget of Rs 2,808.36 crore has been allotted from Rs 2,764.51 crore last fiscal. The FM has also set aside Rs 600 crore for the Broadcasting and Infrastructure Development scheme.
The Film and Television Institute of India will receive Rs 64.75 crore as against Rs 68.53 crore in the revised estimates of last FY.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Insitute has been allotted Rs 95.13 crore as against Rs 60 crore last fiscal.
The National Film Development Corporation has been allotted Rs 3,0515 crore as opposed to Rs 2,948.13 crore last FY.
‘Letting PIB alone to decide on fake news will make it easier to muzzle free press’
Editors Guild of India expresses concerns over draft amendment gives authority to PIB to determine the veracity of news reports
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
The Editors Guild of India has expressed concerns over the recent draft amendment made to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) that gives authority to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to determine the veracity of news reports, and anything termed ‘fake’ will have to be taken down by online intermediaries, including social media platforms.
The amendment was uploaded on the Ministry’s website on January 17, 2023.
“At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press. Already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect. This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any “other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking”, to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic,” the guild said in a statement.
“Further, the words "in respect of any business of the Central Government” seems to give the government a carte blanche to determine what is fake or not with respect to its own work. This will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold governments to account, which is a vital role it plays in a democracy.
“It must be further noted that the Guild had raised its deep concerns with the IT Rules when they were first introduced in March 2021, claiming that they empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight. Various provisions in these rules have the potential to place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large,” it noted further.
The Guild has urged the Ministry to expunge this new amendment, and to initiate meaningful consultations with press bodies, media organisations, and other stakeholders, on the regulatory framework for digital media, so as to not undermine press freedom.
Happening Today: e4m Pride of India Brands – The Best of North conference & awards
The event will be held in Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:44 AM | 5 min read
exchange4media group is hosting the Pride of India Brands - The Best of North conference and awards ceremony today in Delhi. The half-day conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognising the brands of north Bharat. The e4m Pride of India Brands Awards 2023 will celebrate and felicitate brands from the Northern belt of India that have been game-changers.
The theme of the conference is “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story.” The conference and awards are presented by ABP News and are Co-powered by Star Plus. Fancode is the Co-Gold Partner while the knowledge partner for the event is TAM.
The agenda of the conference is a power-packed one with various brand leaders sharing their seasoned insights. The programme will witness a report unveiling, five panel discussions and a fireside chat.
The conference will be opened with the unveiling of a report by LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research. In today’s competitive landscape with escalating margin pressures, scaling profitability and gaining an edge over the competition requires advertising campaigns that are relatable, accessible and most importantly feasible for the businesses. Our speaker will share an exclusive report on ‘Advertisement spending and the future of brands of north Bharat’.
While there is no doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially, it is also no secret that TV’s audience scale and presence are massive & all pervasive whether it be large metros or Heartland Bharat. Panellists will try to understand the power that TV holds in building brands and successful Indian Businesses in the first panel discussion on ‘Power of TV building brands and successful Indian businesses’. The session chair for the discussion will be Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star
The panel members are:
- Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited
- Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC
- Samir Sethi, VP & Head Of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar
- Archana Aggarwal, VP- Media, Airtel
- Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus
The above-mentioned panel will be followed by another panel discussion on the topic “Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success”. Through the evolution of time, marketing has remained a very important part of the brand-building process. However, marketing has time and again diversified and classified itself owing to the various stakeholders involved and the need of the hour. In this panel, the aim will be to understand how optimizing the marketing budget, content and the concepts underlying the initiatives can make a difference in building a brand that India trusts.
The panel will be chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative (India ) and the panel members will be:
- Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division )
- Amit Anand, MD, Apis India
- Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns
- Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso
- Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture
- Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL
Up next, there will be another panel discussion on “Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat”. The huge increase in customer interactions and touchpoints has created enormous amounts of data – that has in spite of creating new challenges for brands, brought about enormous opportunities to enhance the brand-building process.
In this discussion, panellists will try to explore the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat with the use of data and technology in order to reach the ambition of New Bharat.
Please welcome on stage our moderator Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes
The panelists will be:
- Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy
- Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo
- Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene
- Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming
- Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International
- Amit Gupta, MD- SAG Infotech
Are there any parameters to define ‘Success’? Especially when it comes to homegrown brands in India. And if yes, what are the secrets of building a successful brand that is truly Indian at heart? We will find answers to these questions and more in another panel discussion at the e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of North which will explore “Success Stories”.
The session chair for the discussion will be Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor exchange4media & BW Businessworld and the panelists will be
- Aakash Anand, Partner, Ananta Capital, Founder & CEO- IDAM House
- OAkshay Bector, Chairman & MD, Cremica Foods
- Arushi Jain, Director, Akum Drugs
- Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & CMO, Baazi Games
- Punkaj Guptaa, Director, RP Foam Home Pvt Ltd.
Though an intangible asset, brand trust is key in building brands for Bharat. Almost a “new marketing currency” that goes beyond traditional motivators like price or discounts — brand trust is a long-term approach to building stickiness with consumers
In this exclusive chat on Building brand that Bharat Trusts with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network;
Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-Founder & COO, MobiKwik will share the roadmap to revolutionizing digital payments in India.
The conference will be concluded with a “Leader’s Roundtable”. For an industry of such scale that is expanding daily, there is always so much new to learn and the leader’s roundtable will be a window to this wisdom.
The session chair for the panel discussion will be moderator Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM and the panellists will be:
- Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals
- Jitendra Agrawal, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni
- A. K Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldirams
- Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management
- Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians
Awards:
The awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by North Indian business houses over the years and honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands of North India that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.
Agenda:
https://e4mevents.com/pride-of-north-india-brands-2022/agenda
To Attend, Register:
https://e4mevents.com/pride-of-north-india-brands-2022/register#register
ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce
The move comes shortly after parent company Mohalla Tech's decision to shut down its fantasy gaming platform Jeet11 in December 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
In the latest spate of firings from the tech industry, ShareChat has announced its decision to let go of 20% (close to 600 employees) of its workforce as part of its cost-cutting exercise. The company announced through an internal mail that the layoffs were carried out to help the company sustain "several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital."
The tech company said that the decision to lay off 20% of its "incredibly talented employees" was one of "the most difficult and painful decisions" in its history.
It added that expensive capital has forced companies like ShareChat to solely "prioritise their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects."
The move comes shortly after Mohalla Tech shut down its fantasy gaming platform Jeet11 in December 2022, when 100 of its employees were let off.
As per the company communique, the severance package will comprise salary for the notice period, two weeks' salary for every year served at ShareChat, payment of full variable till December 2022 and health insurance cover, which will remain active till June 2023.
Tata Tea selects Media.Monks as its digital & content partner
The remit will include a wide scope of digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation and content across all digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 2:15 PM | 2 min read
Tata Tea has roped in Media.Monks as its digital and content partner.
“Tata Tea, with multiple national and regional brands, holds a mirror to the diversity of India and its varied taste in tea. Recognizing this, Tata Tea’s marketing approach is to connect with its diverse customers through relevant digital content. In order to do this with high quality and at the scale that a hyper-local approach requires, it has selected Media.Monks as its digital and content partner,” the company said.
The remit will include a wide scope of digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation and content across all digital platforms.
Adding to this, Kiran Ramamurthy, chief operating officer, Media.Monks India, says, “It is an honor to partner with Tata Tea. The assignment comes with a huge responsibility - to build on the amazing work that brands from the Tata Tea stable have been doing. It calls for creating in the digital universe, brand stories that resonate state by state through sharp local insighting. It will also be about using technology to bring these brand stories to life. We are excited to bring together content specialists from virtually every part of the country to work on this mandate.”
Media.Monks, which connects content, data & digital media, and technology services across one team, built from the bottom up, is ideally suited to this mandate.
PVR-Inox merger deal gets NCLT approval
The merged entity will be known as PVR-Inox
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
The Bombay Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger between multiplex chains PVR Limited and Inox Leisure.
The merged entity will be known as PVR-Inox. According to some media reports, the merged entity will become the largest film exhibition company in India, operating 1,546 screens across 341 properties in 109 cities.
The branding of existing screens will not change. Theatres that open after the merger will be branded as PVR-Inox.
PVR's Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli reportedly said the combined entity would have 3,000 to 4,000 screens in five years.
"We would add 200 to 250 screens every year and we are looking in the next five years maybe (as) 3,000 to 4,000 screens company," reports quoted him as saying.
Indian Business Literature Festival-Gurugram to be held on Jan 11
IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
Business is an ever-evolving, multi-faceted arena. Everyone has a take on how businesses should be run, and what it takes to ‘make it’ in a competitive industry. It is one of the oldest topics ever written about, and while a lot of ground is already covered, there is still a lot more that can be said. This is why we have authors, speakers, and industry experts from all walks of life who have something to contribute to business and its various aspects.
Recognising this fact, BW Businessworld Pvt Ltd is organising the Gurugram chapter of the ‘Indian Business Literature Festival’ (IBLF) on the 11th of January 2023, at the Leela, Gurugram. It is often observed that with growing seniority in a company, the time to read becomes progressively scarce. The idea of IBLF is to re-instil the habit of reading in CXOs. Once the senior leadership develops the habit of constant reading and learning, it becomes easier for them to inspire young professionals in their company to follow suit.
While we acknowledge reading is a habit one should develop, an even harder task is to write effectively. IBLF is a celebration of all those who are able to accomplish the difficult task of putting forth their thoughts in a lucid and effective manner. The star-studded event will witness the who’s who of top leadership across industries. IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans, who should be celebrated as heroes in their own right. The event has a curated set of speakers who will be present to discuss their work. Some of them include:
- ‘Fossil Free’ by Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, RenewPower who will be discussing his work
- ‘Claiming Citizenship and Nation’ Associate Professor, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Jindal Global Law School
- ‘Survive or Sink : An Action Agenda for Water , Sanitation , Pollution and Green Finance.’ By Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson, Rothschild & Co India, Senior Advisor, Advent International Private Equity, India
- ‘The Art of Management’ by D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President- Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Aditya Birla Group
- ‘The Heart of Work’ by S.V.Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India.
- ‘The Rule of 5’ by Paul Dupuis, Chairman & CEO, Randstad Japan
- ‘Alive’ by Rachna Chhachhi, Founder, RachnaRestores
- ‘The $10 Trillion Dream and Many More’ by Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic, Finance and Fiscal Policy Advisor SUBHANJALI, Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India
- Corporate Frauds: Bigger, Broader, Bolder’ by Robin Banerjee, President & CEO, Caprihans India Ltd.
- ‘Decisive Decade: India 2030 Gazelle or Hippo’ by Dr.Kiran Karnik, Author, Columnist & Former President, NASSCOM
- Strategic Challenges India in 2030 by Mr.Jayadev Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy
- ‘How Come No One Told Me That’ by Mr.Prakash Iyer, Founder - CEO, Leadership Works
- ‘The Protectors’ by Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI)
- ‘Vedas – A New Perception’ by Daksha Bharadwaj, Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates Architects & Planners, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj Vedic Research Foundation
- ‘The Subtle Shifts of Radical Change’ by Nikhil Daddy, VP and MD, GoDaddy India.
Books serve as the building block of individuals. All the authors are industry leaders and have unique perspectives regarding their own industry. Their books provide valuable insights and are life experiences condensed in a readable form. There is something for everyone to take away from these discussions, be it leadership, innovation, or just knowledge
Lollapalooza 2023 draws in big Indian and global brands
Some collaborators include Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble, Levi’s® and Snapchat Inc.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:18 PM | 7 min read
Global music fest Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. Indian entertainment enthusiasts have been expeditiously booking their spots to experience the two-day musical extravaganza at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in the heart of Mumbai on January 28th-29th, 2023.
Some of the biggest brands from the world and India, across industries including Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble, Levi’s® and Snapchat Inc. have come together in collaboration with Lollapalooza India 2023 to build the first-ever edition’s festival experience on-ground beyond just the music. Spanning auto, retail, digital commerce, social networking and food & beverages industries, brand partners are increasingly eyeing this festival experience as a rich and valuable route to create immersive brand experiences for over 60,000 music consumers across both days. This will, in-turn help elevate the experience of the debut edition of the global music festival for consumers and attendees to a scale unlike anything experienced in India, thus far.
Budweiser Beats Energy Drink as the Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will be celebrating Lollapalooza’s iconic history of being extraordinary in its celebration of music and culture through the ‘BudX Stage’, the main stage at the festival featuring the best of music with the most-awaited headliners and iconic music artists that are absolute crowd favourites. Promising a production treat, the stage will showcase a thrilling experience that is both immersive and engaging with audiences as they vibe to their most-loved songs at the live performance. Budweiser has a deep-rooted connection with music and creative expression, supporting artists, creators and talent across genres for generations. Following a similar ethos as that of Lollapalooza India, the partnership will provide a platform for cultural shapers and change-makers as the festival brings unique experiences to fans, where music and self-expression can converge.
Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, also the Co-Presenting Sponsors for Lollapalooza India 2023, will be highlighting the power of collective progress via its recently launched platform Walkers & Co., an initiative that celebrates people challenging the status quo. Walkers & Co. will bring alive the strength of collaboration and creativity at the Walkers & Co lounge where a slew of limited edition merchandise will be unveiled. Festival-goers can get their hands on these uber cool drops via immersive interactions at the lounge.
As a run up to Lollapalooza India 2023, Co-Presenting Sponsors’ Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser Beats Energy Drink put together some of the coolest pre-parties across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad with #RoadToLolla, featuring artists like The Yellow Diary, Dauwd, BobKat & DJ Ishani Hamza Rahimtula, Unnayanaa, Arun Sivag, AAGUU, Rishi Sippy, Twokid Wickid, Nive, Skye, Tech Panda & Kenzani, Moscada Murthovic, Thiruda, The Untitled One. #RoadToLolla has already brought together thousands of music aficionados across these cities setting the tone for everything that can be expected at the first ever landing of the iconic festival in Asia right here in the heart of the country’s entertainment capital, Mumbai.
NEXA, Maruti Suzuki's premium retail channel and Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will create an unparalled experience at the festival through the premium ‘NEXA Lounge’. The elevated deck lounge will include reserved tables, a complimentary curated premium culinary and beverage experience, limited front stage access with an open bar, valet and exclusive festival shuttles to the entry point, between the performance stages and much more. Music has always been an important pillar for NEXA and the brand will celebrate it through the specialised ‘NEXA Stage’ at Lollapalooza India 2023, featuring coveted international and homegrown artists that Indian audiences are waiting for, with bated breath. NEXA cars customised in Lollapalooza themes will bring out the vibe, culture and colours of the festival when they take over the streets of key Indian metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune amongst others in the run-up to the festival. They will also host a bunch of interesting and engaging activities like skateboarding, graffiti, live performances and more as we countdown to the festival. Lastly but most importantly, NEXA will also unveil a multi-episode YouTube series titled ‘NEXA Car-a-oke’ featuring candid conversations with popular music industry movers including Tejas, Brecilla, Mali, Siri and Kamakshi, hosted by Nikhil Kini.
Iconic denim brand Levi’s® joins the first edition of Lollapalooza India in Mumbai and will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ for fans to customize their favourite Levi’s® with a range of customization services including panelling, screen printing and heat-press stickers. Celebrating unique styles through customization is a fundamental part of the Levi’s® experience and the brand has fittingly served as a canvas for self-expression for musicians, music fans and festival-goes for over 160 years and Lollapalooza India Powered By Levi’s® will be no different. Fans also have the opportunity to experience the festival with 100 tickets to be won with a purchase of Rs. 4999 until January 10th 2023, in select stores or on Levi.in.
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, will be showing up at Lollapalooza India 2023 with their ‘Bumble Hive’ featuring a photo-booth, charging stations and sweet treats where audiences can get festival-ready and be their best confident selves, while also finding a creative space to unwind. From giving away cool merchandise to driving social media conversations on ‘being your best self’ at the festival, Bumble is paving the way to encourage people to forge meaningful new connections with like-minded individuals, by showcasing empowered and engaging initiatives at Lollapalooza India 2023.
Along with these brands, social media platform Snapchat Inc. as Associate Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will also engage with digitally-savvy audiences at Lollapalooza India 2023. Keep your streak going like never before with the gazillion snappable moments at this iconic festival!
Spearheading Lollapalooza India as the co-producer and promoter for the festival’s Indian edition, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has been at the forefront, bringing various live entertainment acts across formats and scale, elevating the live entertainment ecosystem one event at a time. The entertainment platform has been working towards building this ecosystem at par with the world by cultivating a strong, digitally-savvy consumer base of young discerning audiences that are always on the lookout for world-class experiences, live entertainment on-ground and bespoke events across genres and formats be it music, comedy, performances, theatricals and more. This has created an opportunity for like-minded brands across sectors and industries to invest their energies towards strategic, brand-building investments that are placed in the heart of the entertainment ecosystem and build a community of relevant audiences that fit the bill for brands looking to build a new, savvy and valuable consumer community for the longer term.
With the crème de la crème of global and Indian brands coming together to create the Lollapalooza India 2023 experience for consumers and fans alike, the world’s most diverse music festival is certainly one that is not to be missed. Featuring over 40 artists, 4 stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, Lollapalooza India 2023, will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.
