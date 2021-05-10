Ashish Jadhao joins Lokmat

Senior Ashish Jadhao has joined Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd as Editor, digital news. He made the announcement earlier today on Twitter.
I am happy to inform you that, I have stepped in the digital TV media. I joined as an Editor to drive the vision of creating a fearless Digital News Network. I hope my new innings will be appreciated like earlier ones. Thanks @rishidarda @MiLOKMAT https://t.co/rGCYyGLJVE— आशिष जाधव Ashish Jadhao ?? (@ashish_jadhao) May 10, 2021
The senior journalist had worked for Zee24Taas, IBN Lokmat and Loksatta, prior to joining Lokmat.
