Ashish Jadhao joins Lokmat

The senior journalist made the announcement on Twitter on Monday

Updated: May 10, 2021 11:35 AM
Ashish Jadhao

Senior Ashish Jadhao has joined Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd as Editor, digital news. He made the announcement earlier today on Twitter.

