Ampersand bags creative mandate for Akshaya Homes

Chennai-based realty developer Akshaya Pvt. Ltd has awarded its creative mandate to Ampersand. The account has been previously managed by RK Swamy, One Point Size, McCann Erickson and lastly by Rubecon before it moved to Ampersand.

Mukund Ranganathan who heads marketing for Akshaya says, "The importance we accord to marketing and the attention to detail that goes into every single creative output are key brand differentiators. We chose Ampersand after an elaborate multi-agency pitch in which we had invited about 6 competitive agencies to present. Ampersand showed freshness and zeal which is what Akshaya was looking for."

"Akshaya is a historic brand to handle. In a cluttered real estate market, the brand has a strong differentiated positioning that we plan to build further. We are excited to be working with the industry's best", says Yoganand Raju, who heads the creative and business vertical of Ampersand.

