82.5 Communications names Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer

82.5 Communications announces the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer, based in Mumbai. He replaces Rishabha Nayyar, who moves on from the agency to pursue his interest in academics.

An alumnus of MICA, Anirban has over 24 years of brand building and strategy experience, across India and the South Asian region, in agencies like Leo Burnett, Publicis, DDB, Y&R and ITSA. Over his career, he has worked extensively across the B2C, B2B and D2C sectors and on popular brands like P&G (Tide, Rejoice, Whisper), Nestle (Maggi, Nestea), Wrigley's, Philips, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, Emami, Thums Up and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

He joins 82.5 Communications from Chlorophyll brand consultancy, where he was most recently serving as CEO.

On his appointment, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, said, "I’m delighted to welcome Anirban aboard as our national strategy lead. His vast planning experience across categories and countries, his entrepreneurial ability and his understanding of behavioural science are just a few of the assets with which, I am sure, he will enrich our people and our brands."

Kapil Arora, Co-Chairman and CEO, adds, "Anirban has a love for the business that reflects in an almost immediate connection over stimulating conversations, passionate idea exchanges and loud laughs. We’re lucky to have a person of his pedigree and passion, join us, to partner our clients and the 82.5 family, in our growth journey."

On his move to 82.5 Communications, Anirban Mozumdar says,"It is thrilling to be in the thick of brand-building and advertising in these fast-changing times. With a team that makes creativity potent with passion and grit. I am looking forward to working with Sumanto, Kapil and the entire team at 82.5 Communications, to build business and value for a really exciting set of brands."

