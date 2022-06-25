Wakefit.co welcomes IKEA to Bengaluru with quirky campaign

Wakefit.co has put together an engaging 360-degree campaign, which aims to create brand resonance by welcoming Swedish competitor, IKEA to Bengaluru. Driven by research and innovation, the Bengaluru-based brand focuses on customer engagement through out-of-the-box marketing initiatives.

The launch of IKEA in Bengaluru was a much-anticipated event while also being a topical conversation in the home solutions space. As a D2C home solutions brand that is headquartered in Bengaluru, and enjoys a massive brand recall in the city due to its strong 7 year presence, Wakefit.co, in a quirky and witty way, aimed to become a part of the conversation by welcoming their competitor to the city in a humorous manner.

Wakefit.co launched a host of creative collaterals that included print ads, search ads and social media posts, along with other content pieces to create a holistic campaign.

The front page print ad on The Times of India of the #WakefitTrikea campaign featured a complete open letter to IKEA in their mother tongue - Swedish. The ad came along with a QR code that translates it to English, and also shares the locations to all of Wakefit.co’s stores that are centrally located in Bengaluru. Having launched a 360 degree campaign, the company invites people to take a tour of their recently launched retail stores to experience the compelling range of home and sleep solutions that it has to offer.

Speaking about the 360 degree campaign, Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co said “Content marketing has been our strength over the years, and we have always stood by our belief that engaging people in interesting conversations will help us stay relevant to our target audience. This effort was to make use of a topical moment of our Swedish competitor's store launch to nudge audiences to check out the wide portfolio and presence of Wakefit in Bengaluru. So media planning efforts around "Wakefit Trikea?" involved social media, display buys and finally culminated in a print campaign to coincide with the weekend. Beyond being part of the conversations, the north star metric for us was the website and store traffic for the newly opened 3 stores in Bangalore. Both of these metrics are showing massive growth.”

