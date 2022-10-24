vivo encourages celebrating Diwali ‘Together with Joy’

vivo has launched its Diwali campaign, ‘TogetherWithJoy’. Conceptualised by FCB India, this digital creative campaign focuses on the festive season, celebrates togetherness and encourages viewers to make moments joyful and brighter together.

The campaign conveys the message about the celebration of togetherness during the festival. It instils the thought that the absolute joy of a festival comes through only when a family celebrates it #TogetherWithJoy.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “People are getting ready to celebrate Diwali with full zeal and excitement after two years of soft celebrations in which people were forced to spend festivals away from their families. Diwali is a festive time for people to gather and bond with their family, friends, and loved ones. However, with the zillions of things we juggle in daily life, misunderstandings and friction do occur in relationships.

vivo, on the other hand, hopes that by communicating our feelings and emotions through today's preferred medium - images and videos - we can build bridges and strengthen these bonds. With this campaign, we hope to celebrate the true spirit of the holiday with consumers as they share the joy of family togetherness.”



Commenting on the campaign, Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India, said, “I believe the film captures the true spirit of joy celebrated with togetherness and makes for an emotionally charged partnership with vivo.”



Abhinav Kaushik, President FCB India, said, vivo has been leading the category with innovations and delivering immense joy to its users across the spectrum. And with this Diwali campaign, the cultural relevance of ‘togetherness’ and ‘Joy’ goes a notch higher. The passion and understanding of team vivo and us went hand-in-hand throughout this beautiful process of creation. The evidence of this contagious chemistry between the two partners is aptly captured in a story that swells the heart with emotion and delivers a powerful message.”

