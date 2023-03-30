Varun Dhawan revists 'Judwaa' role for Navratna Active Deo Talc ad
The commercial has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company
Navratna Active Deo Talc brings back Varun to play a double role in its new commercial. Brought to life by the popular film director, Vasan Bala, the film is a fun take on the Bollywood trope of a brothers’ reunion.
Conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the campaign showcases the benefits of Navratna Active Deo Talc in the summer season. With the double role of Arun and Varun, two long-lost brothers running towards each other, the film beautifully depicts what happens when one of the brothers doesn’t use the product, sweating profusely and trying unsuccessfully to keep himself cool.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “We wanted to leverage Varun’s signature fun style of acting. And what better way to do it than with such a filmy script. Bichede Bhaiyon ka mela main milan, but with a twist. So far, the audience reception has been extremely positive and of course, even the internal teams are very pleased with it. I think we have proved this film a worthy sequel to Judwaa 2.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “Navratna Talc has had a legacy of creating iconic ads, including with Shah Rukh and Varun as well. So, it was a challenge making it different and yet keeping the essence of it intact. Given that Varun also starred in Judwaa 2, we found the perfect opportunity to recreate the filmy reunion. We even roped in Vasan Bala who did a fantastic job of making this a proper Bollywood act. And obviously, Varun’s spontaneity added a lot of fun to the film as well. This simply goes to show that people still love the good old Bollywood masala, there’s no need to always do something different, sometimes all it takes is a bit of fun.”
The campaign has gone live on all media channels and is making quite an impact on social media, digital and outdoor media platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Health’s film encourages viewers to invest in health to protect their wealth & future
The 'Secure Your Savings' campaign uses humour to convey the message
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:23 PM | 3 min read
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has launched the ‘Secure your Savings’ campaign, encouraging people to invest in their own health to safe guard their ‘Total Life Savings’ (TLS). The campaign is aimed at reminding viewers that investing in health insurance will enable them to protect their life savings and financial investments from the threat of adverse health costs.
The central theme of the campaign is based on the fact that health issues can wipe out one’s savings through high treatment costs. The video campaign uses humour to convey this serious message.
The film opens to a financially knowledgeable middle-aged man, loudly advising someone on the phone, recommending investing in various instruments such as FDs, PPFs and Mutual Funds to reap good Return-On-Investment (ROI). The protagonist listens in on this conversation and hears the man dismissing insurance as a viable investment option as it has no ROI. The man goes on to ask the person on the phone to check if the NAV and ER are high for a mutual fund investment. Seeing the protagonist still overhearing his conversation, the man, irritated, asks him “Kya hai?”
Our protagonist then baffles the man by responding in made up investment jargon: “Aap BP check kijiye. High hoga. HBP se CKD ho sakta hai, jise aapka TLS minus me jayega!” He then goes on to explain how investing in health insurance will protect the man’s Total Life Savings and advises him to invest in Star Health Insurance (SHI) to protect his savings from adverse medical costs.
Commenting on the brand film, Kotha Kartheek, VP and Head Digital Marketing & Transformation, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., said “With medical inflation flaring up in the country, it is very important for people to invest in health insurance. If people do not have health insurance, medical bills and hospitalisation can take a toll on their entire savings. With this campaign, primarily using digital platforms, we intend to reach out to a larger set of audience and create awareness around Health Insurance as one of the important investments that one should take up”
Kashyap G, Head of Brand and Communications, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd.., said, “We came up with this campaign after a thorough PAN India market research, where we understood that in our nation, people are so focused on getting an ROI on all their investments and see Health Insurance as an investment with no benefit. The campaign is built on the premise that HEALTH INSURANCE is important as it protects your hard-earned money from being spent on unforeseen medical emergencies and a necessary investment that helps you to “SAVE YOUR SAVINGS”.
The film was launched on March 16, 2023 across all social handles of Star Health.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports ropes in Ranveer Singh as ambassador
The actor is set to begin his association with Star Sports as its 'Sutradhaar' on TV
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 2:25 PM | 3 min read
Star Sports has roped in actor and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
This association makes the pop culture icon the first actor to be associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Ranveer, in his role as 'sutradhaar' for the upcoming season of the "Incredible League", will be involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the past, present, and future of the league. The journey of the ‘sutradhaar’ starts with the opening weekend (Fri, Mar 31 – Sun, Apr 2) as Ranveer introduces the key narratives for the 16th edition of the tournament, its biggest till date.
Singh's collaboration with Star Sports is a significant move for the brand. Star Sports aims to leverage Singh's massive popularity and his deep love for sports to connect with diverse audience cohorts which haven't yet formed a deep relationship with Sport. It is in line with Star Sports' stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fueling fandom and passion for sports.
Singh, on the other hand, sees this association as a perfect opportunity to showcase his love for sports and share his passion with his fans. His vast and impressive knowledge and understanding of sports combined with his standing of being one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry make him an ideal choice to take the power of sports wider and deeper across the country.
Talking about the association, Ranveer Singh said, "Star Sports is a brand that is synonymous with sports in India. As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports are viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sports, and it's an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven't discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven't been watching Cricket or don't watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer's popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them."
Star Sports and Ranveer Singh’s journey as partners starts with the Opening Weekend of Tata IPL 2023 (Mar 31 – Apr 2), continues through the tournament as heroes emerge and stories develop. It also entails major sporting events coming up on the network including World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund honours partners who support us in investment
The campaign #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi aims to recognize the important role that MFPs play in the financial ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has launched a campaign #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi to recognise the dedication and commitment of our partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors.
#AapkeSapnoKeSarthi aims to recognize the important role that MFPs play in the financial ecosystem and is committed to supporting them in their efforts to educate and guide investors. As part of this commitment, ABSL-MF has launched several initiatives aimed at empowering MFPs and enhancing their capabilities. These initiatives include training programs, investor education campaigns, and digital tools to help MFPs better serve their clients.
Commenting on the campaign, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “Our mutual fund partners have been the driving force behind our company's success for many years. Their unwavering commitment to our investors and their expertise in navigating challenging market conditions have been crucial in creating long-term value for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for their exceptional services, and we recognise the significant role they play in shaping the growth and development of the mutual fund industry. With our latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, we hope to showcase the dedication and commitment of our partners and highlight their role as trusted companions in our investors' financial journeys.”
The three-minute film shows how these partners, who often go unnoticed, always put their investors' interests ahead of their own, even if it means sacrificing their personal time and responsibilities. The emotional support and guidance provided by these partners are highlighted in the film, and it is heart-warming to see how they have become an integral part of the investor's family. The campaign is directed by Prateek Pendharkar under the creative guidance of Lakshyya Sharma who is a Creative Head with Zero Followers.
Commenting on the ad campaign, Vaibhav Somani, CBO and COO Zero Followers, said, “Creating a campaign that celebrates the unwavering commitment of mutual fund partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors was a challenging yet fulfilling experience for our team.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ICICI Lombard's 'unbelievable' new offering makes aliens and dragons more believable
Phase 2 of the company's #UnbelievableButTrue campaign highlights its Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit health insurance cover offers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 1:12 PM | 3 min read
ICICI Lombard announced the launch of phase two of its multimedia campaign for the Health AdvantEdge Plus & BeFit Cover. In its improved avatar, the cover will now include maternity benefits, cashless medicines, and lab tests, along with its already existing features of cashless OPD, virtual consultations, physiotherapy, and wellness benefits. To communicate the same, #UnbelievableButTrue campaign, launched last year, its Phase-2 unfurl on Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit health insurance cover offers access to general, specialist, and super-specialist doctors online or at the clinic for everyday health needs that do not require hospitalization.
The second phase of the #UnbelievableButTrue campaign will see the release of 2 films across television, digital and social media platforms, to highlight the numerous benefits of the policy, which offers comprehensive health coverage customized to meet the changing needs of modern-day individuals and families. It is a 360-degree integrated communication campaign involving TV, Digital, and social media across all mainstream News Channels (Hindi, English), Digital platforms (Google, Meta, and Affiliate) and social media.
Speaking at the launch, Sheena Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, "As India's leading private general insurer, health and wellbeing is a key focus area. We were the first in the country to launch cashless OPD product and now are offering a holistic product, 'Health AdvantEdge Plus & BeFit cover' that covers a gamut of features including maternity, diagnostic or lab tests, pharmacy etc making this a truly unique and innovative offering. Our campaign thus emphasises the 'UnbelieveableButTrue' proposition through films which are quirky and witty coupled with an endearing banter about how a science professor matter of factly alludes to aliens and dragons. We are deploying an integrated communication approach across TV, digital and on ground with our channel partners and have garnered a lot of positive feedback as we do a rerun of this campaign, having already won us several awards and over 40.27 mn views and a lot of customer love.”
Speaking about the campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India, Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab Executive Creative Directors said, “For an insurance provider to go down to the very basics of healthcare and provide such a comprehensive healthcare cover is unheard of. When we add the cashless aspect to that, it makes the offering even more commendable. Undoubtedly, the campaign would need to convey the magnanimity of an offering like Befit Cover. We knew the reactions it would draw from the Indian masses were going to be massive. And with that, we didn’t have to look very far to get inspiration for our #UnbelievableButTrue campaign.”
The post-pandemic society has undergone significant transformation and has changed its perceptions of general medical infrastructure and healthcare processes, with preventive healthcare taking centre-stage as consumers are far more aware of and take conscious decisions towards improving their health and well-being. Owing to the new consciousness, pathological tests have emerged as a new touch point for consumers to take care of their physical well-being. Additionally, bearing in mind the medical journeys expectant mothers take, the Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit Cover has expanded its ambit to include maternity benefits and laboratory tests. Outpatient healthcare is being perceived and delivered differently in today’s world. To keep up with this new normal, the Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit Cover has been tailored to meet clients' ever-changing needs and is completely cashless.
Through its insurance products, ICICI Lombard, among other companies, provides end-to-end wellness solutions to its valued customers. As good health and immunity become more important, this one-of-a-kind solution will become more useful and relevant than ever.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Badshah Masala sings a new tune with revamped ‘Swaad Sugandh Ka Raja' jingle
Havas Worldwide India, which handles the brand's creative mandate, has played a crucial role in remixing the old jingle
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Badshah Masala is infusing fresh life into one of India’s most iconic jingles ‘Swaad Sugandh Ka Raja, Badshah Masala’. The brand today launched a new, progressive version of the iconic jingle that will focus on different consumption occasions through the prism of family and the time we spend with our loved ones while retaining the essence of the original tune.
With Dabur acquiring the legacy brand last year, Badshah Masala has overhauled its product range and has added new products like quality spices and spice mixes to its portfolio along with a reinvigorated promise of Trust.
Badshah Masala Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hasan said, “Badshah Masala is a household name in the spices and seasonings category in India. The jingle has been associated with Badshah Masala for decades and has become synonymous with the brand. The new version reflects the brand's commitment to quality and its roots in India's rich culinary heritage. We believe that it will strike a chord with the consumers and remind them of the authentic Indian flavours that Badshah Masala provides. The new jingle will be used in all Badshah Masala's advertising campaigns across various media platforms, including television, radio, and social media.”
The creative mandate is being handled by Havas Worldwide India. The agency that has played a critical role in refreshing the old jingle will oversee the brand’s marketing communication going ahead.
Speaking on the occasion, Havas Worldwide India Chief Creative Officer Anupama Ramaswamy said: “It was quite interesting to rehash the iconic jingle that has been etched in our minds for 40 years, while retaining its crux and feel. Therefore, while ideating we kept the angle of modern families, the new and healthy equation between them as well as changing roles, to make the ad more contemporary, aspirational, and relatable. There is no doubt that the new version of Badshah Masala ad is modern but at the same time there are situations which brings out beautifully the legacy of the brand.”
“We are thrilled to bring on-board Badshah Masala in Dabur’s Foods portfolio and believe the addition will not only strategically expand our business but will also build on its existing legacy for all future intents and purposes. We aim to live up to consumer’s expectations of the premium and quality spices and spice mixes in the years to come. With Dabur’s acquisition of the legacy brand last year, Badshah Masala has overhauled its product range and has added new products like quality spices and spice mixes to its portfolio,” Mr. Hasan added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why SRK prefers Thums Up ‘in a glass'
The cola brand has roped in Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda for the new campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:28 AM | 3 min read
Thums Up has unveiled a new power-packed campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’.
This campaign exhibits the experience of consuming Thums Up from the Returnable Glass Bottle (RGB). The new campaign features Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda bringing out the TOOFANI adventure.
The campaign encourages consumers to have the ultimate TOOFAN experience by consuming chilled Thums Up from the returnable glass bottle, which further enhances its strong taste with the rising fizz.
Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are thrilled to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed TOOFAN from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing THUNDER from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”
The launch of the new campaign reinstates the brand’s focus on providing consumers with an unparalleled consumption experience directly through glass bottles. Returnable glass bottles (RGB’s) are part of The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to accelerate circular solutions for packaging. The Company’s World Without Waste strategy focuses on the entire packaging lifecycle—from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re collected, recycled and repurposed.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said “Thums Up is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of SRK and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a Thums Up glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong. Also, that pop sound of the crown flying off, watching the fizz rise up like a storm, the feel of the cold rim against your lips, and the thundering taste, of course, all adds to the Thums Up experience in a glass bottle, and we wanted you to experience that. Those of us who have had a chance to drink from the glass bottle, perhaps know that feeling, but for a whole new generation of Thums Up lovers, who still don't know, here's the truth -
"Thums Up peene ka Mazza glass mein nahin, glass se aata hai "
The new campaign has been brought to life through integrated 360-degree efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the enriching experience of drinking the toofani beverage - Thums up, directly from the chilled glass bottle. This campaign is building on the brand’s recent campaigns on strong taste and how Thums Up pairs well with the strong flavours of biryani.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions to ensure adequate representation of Black talent
Black Out 2023, a new program by Cannes Lions in association with Black British Network, will secure attendance for up to 50 people from the Black community at this year’s festival
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
After introducing Gaming and Metaverse, the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity organizers have now announced that they will create much-needed access for Black talent to the Festival and associated industries from this year onwards. Cannes Lions Festival is slated to be held in Cannes (France) from June 19 to 23.
In association with Black British Network, Cannes Lions have launched Black Out 2023, which is a callout to organizations connected to the marketing and creative industries to ensure the presence of Black talent at the largest industry gathering in the world.
The programme will secure attendance for up to 50 people from the Black community at this year’s festival through a campaign focused on driving investment from leading organisations, the organizers said in a press statement.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said, "Cannes Lions is committed to driving equity within our industry, and we are pleased to be partnering with Cephas to launch Black Out as part of our commitment to actively combatting underrepresentation. Our industry recognises the importance of supporting Black talent and removing barriers to progression, and Black Out enables organisations to show their support.”
Cannes Lions will provide the Festival passes and the Black British Network will lead an investment campaign to cover flights, accommodation and associated costs. Any additional funds raised will be used to support the ongoing work of the Black British Network to achieve equity and inclusion across the industry.
The campaign is focused on improving accessibility authentically, from the ground up, and is open to Black talent at any stage of their career, from those who have been in the industry for many years, to those seeking a point of entry to the industry. Applications are now open on the Black British Network website and the Crowdfunder is now live.
Black Out 2023 is an evolution of an independent campaign launched by Cephas Williams, founder of the Black British Network in 2022 to see a greater level of Black representation at the Festival.
In the lead-up to the Festival, Williams committed £20,000 of his own money to bring Black talent with him, and invited the industry to take action on their commitment to inclusion and invest alongside him. Williams’ own initial investment was more than tripled by the ensuing campaign and secured fully-funded access to Cannes Lions for six people.
Williams’ enduring ability to spot opportunities that uplift and develop Black individuals has inspired Cannes Lions to formally collaborate with the Black British Network on a joint talent programme. Whilst industry leaders are collectively vocal about the need for greater diversity, Black talent continues to be underrepresented and undervalued at all levels.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube