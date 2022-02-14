V-Guard comes up with heart-warming digital film for Valentine’s Day

The campaign focuses on the brand’s proposition of long-lasting

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 14, 2022 1:53 PM
V-Guard

V-Guard has amplified its communication to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-warming campaing that shows a retired husband who loves tinkering around at home, surprises his wife of 50 years with a ring made of V-Guard wire when she chides him that he probably doesn’t even remember that it’s their 50th anniversary.

Commenting on the new film, Nandagopal Nair (VP & Head - Brand and Communication, V-Guard Industries) said: “The proposition of the brand in the electricals category was about long-lasting. The analogy was built around “true relationships are ones that have stood the test of time”. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, V-Guard long lasting wires communication pays tribute to eternal true love with this engaging piece of communication.”

“The ‘Long Lasting’ positioning of V-Guard Wires has been catapulted into a real Idea. It can now seamlessly adapt itself to innumerable occasions, situations and formats, Valentine’s Day is such an apt occasion to celebrate eternal love,” says Kaustav Das (CEO, Ralph & Das).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Valentine’s day V-Guard Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
South Africa

South African Tourism kickstarts campaign with focus on India
10 hours ago

khadim

Khadim evokes the feeling of love with its shoes
10 hours ago

Spring Brand

Spring Brand Solutions wins 3 new clients & 2 strategic partnerships
12 hours ago