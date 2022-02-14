V-Guard comes up with heart-warming digital film for Valentine’s Day

V-Guard has amplified its communication to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-warming campaing that shows a retired husband who loves tinkering around at home, surprises his wife of 50 years with a ring made of V-Guard wire when she chides him that he probably doesn’t even remember that it’s their 50th anniversary.



Commenting on the new film, Nandagopal Nair (VP & Head - Brand and Communication, V-Guard Industries) said: “The proposition of the brand in the electricals category was about long-lasting. The analogy was built around “true relationships are ones that have stood the test of time”. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, V-Guard long lasting wires communication pays tribute to eternal true love with this engaging piece of communication.”



“The ‘Long Lasting’ positioning of V-Guard Wires has been catapulted into a real Idea. It can now seamlessly adapt itself to innumerable occasions, situations and formats, Valentine’s Day is such an apt occasion to celebrate eternal love,” says Kaustav Das (CEO, Ralph & Das).

