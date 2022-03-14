Uni Cards splits Vicky Kaushal into three for new brand campaign

Fintech start-up Uni has announced its latest brand campaign ‘Uni So Flexi’, starring Vicky Kaushal who highlights the unparalleled flexibility offered by the flagship product Uni Pay 1/3rd card. The brand campaign will consist of a series of 3 films and will run across multiple digital platforms, including OTT platforms, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. It will also be supported through a mix of OOH and Print ads.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and production house Prodigious, the campaign puts the spotlight on Uni’s key value proposition and how providing flexibility to its users is paramount for the brand. The ads highlight how the Pay 1/3rd card enables the user to do more. In the main film, Kaushal is seen split into three parts, playing the piano, doing his signature twist as he speaks about why one should always pay using Uni.

The visuals with Vicky demonstrate Uni offering customers the flexibility to split their transactions into 3 equal parts that can be paid over 3 months with NO EXTRA charges. Uni also provides the freedom to ‘Pay in Full’ and enjoy a flat 1% cashback on every transaction and receive exciting rewards. The main film is supported by 2 highly engaging short ad films that emphasise the features most loved by Uni customers and makes the Uni experience stand out: No hidden charges and 24*7 WhatsApp support.

Speaking about the campaign, Prateek Jindal, Co-Founder and CPO at Uni said, “We are delighted to have Vicky in our latest campaign. Vicky perfectly personifies the Uni brand - he is stylish and stands out from his cohorts. His portrayal of impactful characters and his humble & candid demeanour outside of the films have all struck a chord with many millennials. We felt he was a natural fit to shine the spotlight on the unparalleled convenience and flexibility offered by the Uni Pay 1/3rd card.”

Speaking about the campaign, Kaushal said: “I am very excited about the proposition of Uni Cards. The brand is changing the credit narrative in a fun way allowing users the luxury of spending and the option of paying over a comfortable period without any extra costs. Paying better allows people the freedom to do more and I am very eager to present this to the audiences.”

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett says: “Uni’s communication is creating a new language of payment, with a distinct tone and personality in a way no BNPL brand has done before. The films portray the payment option in 3 parts over 3 months in a quirky and interesting manner. Uni cards is empowering users to spend their money the way they want while maintaining control over their finances without any hidden costs. With Vicky Kaushal as the face of the campaign, it is sure to catch everyone’s attention.”

