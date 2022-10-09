Titan celebrates 'the love of watches' in new ad campaign

Watchmaker Titan has launched its new campaign ‘For the love of watches’ to celebrate and showcase its wide range of men’s and women’s timepieces.

Created by Ogilvy India, the TV + digital campaign film emphasises that one need not wait for a special occasion to pamper themselves with an exquisitely crafted timepiece.

The film captures people from different walks of life across various age groups who stop by the Titan World store to look at the watches in awe and get utterly mesmerised by them. Presenting the passers-by such as a guy jogging by the store who then starts jogging backwards and a couple admiring and adoring the watches by trying a watch on, the campaign film brings everyone together, binds them through their love for the watches and showcases the unmoved love for the diverse collection offered by Titan.

