The Trade Desk to help measure impact of digital advertising with store visitation data

The Trade Desk has announced a partnership with Lifesight, a customer intelligence company that specializes in location-based measurement, to provide marketers in India with insight into the impact of their online advertising campaigns on store visits and the ability to optimise campaigns.

“Through The Trade Desk platform, marketers are able to effectively measure how their digital campaign is driving in-store visits to complement other online campaign metrics such as views or clicks. By leveraging in-flight location data insights, marketers can optimise campaigns on-the-go and use those campaign insights to inform spend allocation and shape media strategies that drive better business outcomes.

“As more people go shopping for India’s festivities, brands are experiencing huge traction on digital channels and in their physical stores. This retail resurgence both on and offline have marketers re-assessing their measurement approach in an increasingly complex consumer journey. Leveraging the Lifesight measurement solution on The Trade Desk platform, marketers can measure site visitations for digital campaigns of any brick-and-mortar store – ranging from entertainment, real estate, automotive FMCG and fashion retail stores. Travel and hospitality brands can also measure the impact of their leisure packages,” they said further.

The announcement comes at a time when Indian marketers are increasingly embracing the value of data-driven and cross-channel advertising campaigns. Through The Trade Desk, brands can measure and compare their campaigns’ performance with other channels on the open internet such as connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), audio streaming, web and mobile apps.

Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, said, “In the last 18 months, measurement has become a top priority as marketers are under pressure to prove ROI of every advertising dollar. As we step into the festive season and economic activity picks back up in India, brands can apply learnings from the pandemic to change the way they market to consumers that is more effective and efficient. Our partnership with Lifesight provides brands the opportunity to prove the connection between their campaign activities and real-world business results.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight said, “This partnership marks the first time that Lifesight’s footfall measurement solution has directly integrated within a programmatic buying platform in India. This is a much needed innovation which can help brands get the most out of their programmatic spend. Together with The Trade Desk, we are advancing the measurement capabilities for marketers in India.”

