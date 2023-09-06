The Sleep Company collaborates with Karan Johar for new campaign

The Sleep Company has launched its latest campaign, ‘#MadeToFlaunt,’ in partnership with filmmaker, Karan Johar. This campaign showcases the company’s Elev8-Smart Recliner Beds and SmartGRID mattresses.

“Renowned for his unmissable style and love for luxury, Karan Johar effortlessly joins the #MadeToFlaunt campaign, skilfully highlighting The Sleep Company’s Elev8- Smart Recliner Bed and SmartGRID mattress. These exceptional products, mirror Karan's talent for making a statement with premium and luxurious choices, captivating with unrivalled attributes. Just as Karan earns admiration for his taste in luxury and curated items, Elev8 demands attention with its unparalleled comfort-tech features,” read a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, expressed, "Since 2019, The Sleep Company has led the way in revolutionising comfort and sleep solutions. Rooted in sleep science, our unwavering mission is to enhance our customers' quality of life. Our latest brand campaign, #MadeToFlaunt, is a celebration of exceptional products that seamlessly merge luxury, style, and comfort; Karan Johar perfectly embodies this philosophy, boldly embracing luxury. With his widespread popularity, this campaign brings us closer to making our SmartGRID technology accessible to an even broader audience, further cementing our leadership in innovative sleep and seating solutions."

Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company also commented on the campaign and said, "Our main motive behind the #MadeTo Flaunt campaign is to connect with audiences who appreciate innovative products with cutting-edge technology. The Sleep Company’s Smart Recliner Bed complemented by our patented SmartGRID mattresses is a product which redefines sleeping comfort blended with luxury and innovation. With Mr. Karan Johar on board we are sure that this new campaign will lead to high visibility and help us strike a chord with modern consumers of today”

“In keeping with the spirit of Mr. Johar for #MadeToFlaunt, we at The Sleep Company hope that this campaign is 'The Biggest Blockbuster of the year!" added Ripal.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)