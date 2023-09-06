The Sleep Company collaborates with Karan Johar for new campaign
The #MadeToFlaunt campaign says ‘Sleep in Style, Recline in Style’
The Sleep Company has launched its latest campaign, ‘#MadeToFlaunt,’ in partnership with filmmaker, Karan Johar. This campaign showcases the company’s Elev8-Smart Recliner Beds and SmartGRID mattresses.
“Renowned for his unmissable style and love for luxury, Karan Johar effortlessly joins the #MadeToFlaunt campaign, skilfully highlighting The Sleep Company’s Elev8- Smart Recliner Bed and SmartGRID mattress. These exceptional products, mirror Karan's talent for making a statement with premium and luxurious choices, captivating with unrivalled attributes. Just as Karan earns admiration for his taste in luxury and curated items, Elev8 demands attention with its unparalleled comfort-tech features,” read a press release.
Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, expressed, "Since 2019, The Sleep Company has led the way in revolutionising comfort and sleep solutions. Rooted in sleep science, our unwavering mission is to enhance our customers' quality of life. Our latest brand campaign, #MadeToFlaunt, is a celebration of exceptional products that seamlessly merge luxury, style, and comfort; Karan Johar perfectly embodies this philosophy, boldly embracing luxury. With his widespread popularity, this campaign brings us closer to making our SmartGRID technology accessible to an even broader audience, further cementing our leadership in innovative sleep and seating solutions."
Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company also commented on the campaign and said, "Our main motive behind the #MadeTo Flaunt campaign is to connect with audiences who appreciate innovative products with cutting-edge technology. The Sleep Company’s Smart Recliner Bed complemented by our patented SmartGRID mattresses is a product which redefines sleeping comfort blended with luxury and innovation. With Mr. Karan Johar on board we are sure that this new campaign will lead to high visibility and help us strike a chord with modern consumers of today”
“In keeping with the spirit of Mr. Johar for #MadeToFlaunt, we at The Sleep Company hope that this campaign is 'The Biggest Blockbuster of the year!" added Ripal.
Sharechat unveils new brand identity as one-stop destination for trends
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched a new brand film positioning the platform as the go-to destination for trending content in India.
The app enables users from all across the country to stay up-to-date on the latest events. Aptly titled 'Aaj Kya Trending Hai?' (What's Trending Today?), the brand film perfectly aligns with ShareChat's positioning as a hub for all things trending and culturally significant.
The film revolves around the common occurrence of not having answers to casual questions like 'What's up?' or 'Aur Batao' (What's going on?). The film portrays a scene in an office where two colleagues are trying to strike up a cordial conversation. Through their conversation, they discover the perks of being connected to the whole world through ShareChat, allowing them to stay updated with "Poori Duniya ki Kahani" (the whole world's story). One of the colleagues using the application has an exciting story to share, from how the Naatu Naatu song became a global sensation to the hottest trends in various regions of India. With the ShareChat app, one can always stay informed about "Aaj kya Trending Hai!" (What's trending today!).
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, "For our consumers, trends range from not just what is being spoken about at the moment but also to how things are changing around them to what their community is doing together. Everyday, millions of users come and engage with the 'Trending now' section to find & create content on such trends. As a platform of choice for the Indian audience, ShareChat has become a destination for not just the latest but also the most relevant content across genres like humour, astrology & devotion, emotions, culture & festivals, entertainment and news and this film is a reflection of that positioning.”
The ShareChat app has everything from festival greetings to viral memes, from devotional content to significant headlines. Through captivating in-app activations like Entertainment Junction, Fun & Learn and Food Fair, the platform effectively engages users across various categories, encouraging them to return to the application regularly. Its user-friendly design and powerful recommendation system ensure that every user discovers content that aligns with their interests, making it the ideal homegrown platform for exploring and sharing trends.
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages, including Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu.
Brand film link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TpRPcW739Rc
KRAFTON India gets Ranveer Singh as BGMI's brand ambassador
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:54 PM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India has roped in Ranveer Singh as the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the ‘pure-ness’ in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."
Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."
WPP H1 revenue up 7%; India grew 0.8%
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
WPP has reported 6.9% increase in revenue for H1 2023 from $6755 million in the same period last year to $7221 million.
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million.
India grew 0.8% in H1 with a tough comp of 37% growth last year, the agency said in its financial report.
"Like-for-like performance improved in Q2 to 2.5%, driven by CPG clients and media wins we expect a further acceleration in the second half, reflecting softer comps and recent new business."
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “We have exciting future plans in AI that build on our acquisition of Satalia in 2021 and our use of AI across WPP. We are leveraging our efforts with partnerships with the leading players including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI. We are delivering work powered by AI for many clients including Nestlé, Nike and Mondelēz. AI will be fundamental to WPP’s future success and we are committed to embracing it to drive long-term growth and value.”
Axis Bank ‘opens experiences’ for credit cards campaign
The campaign has been designed by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Axis Bank has announced its credit cards campaign, ‘Open Experiences’. The campaign brings forth tailored credit card offerings that promise unparalleled benefits.
The campaign, designed by Lowe Lintas, has a multi-channel approach with TV as the lead medium, amplified by strategic outdoor sites. The campaign will also leverage digital and social media to drive conversations and engage with audiences.
Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, our ethos ‘Dil Se Open’ is deeply rooted in understanding and adapting to our customers' evolving needs. Our research tells us that in a post pandemic world, consumers seek out experiences that will allow them to create memories and bond with friends and families. And our credit cards are nothing but enablers that open these new experiences. Through this campaign we hope to create a strong preference and desire for Axis Bank Credit Cards and stay relevant to this ‘experience’ generation. The campaign uses an interesting visual device of cards as a medium to teleport people to many worlds and experiences that are now open for our customers.”
Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We continue to create and build on innovation led partnership models to offer our customers with value propositions specifically designed to cater to their evolving needs, while delivering greater convenience and more benefits. We have observed that the travel and dining segments are a high engagement area for our customers and experience-based propositions are most valuable for them.”
"With the ‘Open Experiences’ campaign, Axis Bank continues to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving banking landscape. Delightful travel propositions, coupled with the exclusive dining programs through prominent partners, showcase the Bank’s drive to deliver quantifiable value."
Commenting on the communication strategy & design, Amar Singh – Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The campaign for Axis Bank credit cards is quite simply an imagining of the wonderful possibilities that these credit cards open up for you. Conceived by Prathamesh Gharat and Katya Mohan, these films magnify the spontaneity these cards allow, by giving you instant access to a multitude of worlds filled with a multitude of experiences.”
FMCG ad vol on TV grew by 6% in H1
As per TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report, FMCG ad volumes on radio increased by 7%, while digital and print saw a decline of 28% and 25%, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Ad volumes of the FMCG category witnessed a growth of 6% on television and a decline of 25% in print during the period of January-June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.
According to TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report for the FMCG sector, FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 7% in H1’23 over H1’22, while digital witnessed a degrowth of 28%.
The report says that in television, general entertainment channels (GECs) were the most preferred with 37% share. Hindustan Unilever topped with a 23% share of ad volumes among FMCG advertisers.
“May ’23 had the highest share of ad volumes on television at 17.5% followed by Apr ’23 with 17.1% in H1 ’23,” the report said.
In television, toilet soaps (9%) moved to the 1st rank in H1 from the 2nd spot in H1 ’22. Among the top 10 FMCG brands, six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India).
In Print advertisements, digestives moved up by 3 positions to achieve the top rank in H1 ’23 over H1 ’22. Hindi publications had more than half of FMCG ad space in H1 ’23.
In the digital medium, Apr ’23 and Jun ’23 both had the highest share of ad impressions at 20%.
The top 10 advertisers accounted for 44% share of ad impressions in H1 ’23 with Coca-Cola India leading the list. Programmatic (81%) was the top transaction method for Digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during H1’23.
In Digital, Coca-Cola topped among FMCG advertisers with a 7% share of ad impressions in H1’23 compared to 7th position in H1’22.
In Radio, Vishnu Packaging moved to 1st position with a 12% share of FMCG ad volumes in H1’23 compared to 7th in H1’22 Pan Masala (18%) ascended to the 1st position during H1’23 compared to 4th in H1’22.
In Print, SBS Biotech retained its 1st position in H1’23 compared to H1’22.
Rishabh Pant stars in Nasher Miles' new campaign
The campaign focuses on the theme- Travel In Style
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:59 PM | 2 min read
Nasher Miles, a new-age D2C luggage brand, has announced cricketer Rishabh Pant as the face of their new campaign that focuses on ‘Travel In Style’.
In the campaign, Rishabh Pant, who is Nasher Miles’ Brand Ambassador, takes center stage as he effortlessly sports an array of these colorful suitcases, showcasing how the brand perfectly blends style and functionality to enhance every traveler's journey. With Rishabh Pant as the face of this campaign, Nasher Miles aims to capture the essence of contemporary travel and inspire wanderlust, all while emphasizing the brand's commitment to making travel experiences truly memorable, efficient, and stylish.
"Travel In Style With Nasher Miles" is the vibrant and enticing slogan of this exciting campaign. Nasher Miles proudly presents a one-of-a-kind collection of suitcases, each adorned with unique and captivating colors and designs. These suitcases not only redefine the concept of travel gear but also resonate with the spirit of the modern generation - dynamic, vibrant, and full of life.
Rishabh Pant, said, “It’s truly an utmost pleasure to be the face of Nasher Miles, a brand that's all about combining style and functionality in the world of travel. Just like cricket is more than just a game for me, Nasher Miles' luggage is more than just travel gear; it's a statement. It's about being dynamic, embracing life, and expressing your unique self, whether you're on the cricket pitch or at the airport. Nasher Miles helps you channel your inner personality through its vibrant colors and designs, and I’m all up for it. I urge everyone to hit the road with Nasher Miles, and let every journey be a vibrant reflection of your personality.”
Lokesh Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rishabh Pant as the face of our new campaign. Rishabh's dynamic and versatile personality truly resonates with our vision of making travel more than just a journey. We feel that his charisma and pan-India appeal perfectly align with Nasher Miles' commitment to catering to the diverse tastes of today's travelers. The campaign is focused on traveling with style, with the products being as unique and colorful as the journeys we embark on. Each piece is a blend of vibrant designs and thoughtful practicality, making it a perfect companion for travelers who want to explore the world in style.”
Swaraj Tractor unveils TVC with Dhoni
The new TVC has been created by FCB Interface
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:35 PM | 2 min read
Swaraj Tractors has released its new TV commercial, featuring cricketing legend and Swaraj’s brand ambassador MS Dhoni.
Coinciding with the launch of a new range of Swaraj tractors, the new TVC captures Dhoni's deep-rooted passion for farming. This TVC highlights how Swaraj has always delivered on customers' expectations, staying true to its DNA of power (Josh), and ensuring customer loyalty.
The 'Naya Swaraj’ campaign coincides with the introduction of a new range of Swaraj tractors, which marks a transformative leap in the brand's approach towards holistic solutions, while also targeting forward-thinking farmers who embrace modern agricultural practices and technology. Through this campaign, Swaraj Tractors aims to enhance customer experiences through its products and services, ushering in a new era for the brand.
Speaking about the association, Dhoni said, “Farming, much like cricket, has become an integral part of my life. It requires dedication, hard work, and reliable companions. Swaraj Tractors have been my trusted companions on the field, helping me pursue my passion for farming. This TVC reflects my personal journey and my belief in the brand. The 'Naya Swaraj' truly embodies the spirit of modern farming while staying true to Swaraj Tractors’ DNA of Power and Reliability.”
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Having MS Dhoni on board, first as a customer and then as the brand ambassador for Swaraj, is an honour for us. His presence is a perfect fit with Swaraj’s core DNA of dependability, and his aspirational appeal aligns seamlessly with our new range of modern feature packed tractors. His genuine belief in our products adds authenticity, making this collaboration a true reflection of our journey ahead."
The new TVC has been created by FCB Interface and will be available in various regional languages.
