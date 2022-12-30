The many ads of Pele
The global football icon who embodied qualities like strength, skill and superiority was a favourite among brands
The news of Brazilian football great Pele's death has dealt a big shock to the world. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pele, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 years due to complications arising from colon cancer. It is an irretrievable loss for the football world as it weeps the loss of one of its most hallowed legends.
The Brazilian legend was known for his logic-defying skills on the football field and was frequently named "the best player in the world." King Pele was a symbol of strength, skill and superiority. It was easy to see why marketeers frequently wanted to align their brands with him.
Let's look back at some of Pele's ads from across time.
American Express
Pele starred in this old American Express commercial from 1977 where he simply enumerates the many benefits of the card with his trademark smile. The commercial equates Pele's global appeal with the universal versatility of the American Express card.
"I carry the American Express Card. I've used it in over 40 countries. It's known and respected all over the world, even in places where they speak strange languages, like English," he says.
Atari
Back in the 70s and 80s, Atari ruled the video game space. Pele was roped in for the brand's commercial in 1978 where he famously stated: "I quit soccer to play Atari."
Emirates
The tagline for the 2014 ad for Emirates was "Connecting every fan of the game," which tied up beautifully with the concept of the commercial. Released ahead of the 20th FIFA World Cup, the ad featured modern football great Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian legend. The ad highlights the generation gap among football fans around the world.
Ronaldo, who leafing through a magazine in an aircraft lounge, hears two football fans fawningly whisper about someone. He vainly mistakes it for himself only to be humbled moments later when a smug Pele walks in. The two fans were in fact talking about the Brazilian legend.
Tables are turned when a modern-day football fan walks into the picture, fawning over Ronaldo. He thrusts a camera into Pele's hands and asks him to click a picture.
Pfizer
Pele controversially starred in a 2002 Pfizer commercial for viagra, which is still regarded by many as his "weirdest ad." He was accused of being a sell-out for endorsing viagra and even ridiculed by many. In reality, the ad makers and the brand just wanted to tap into Pele's large male fan base to destigmatise erectile dysfunction. He was also a part of the brand's anti-impotence awareness campaign.
Pepsi
This vintage Pepsi commercial is from 1974 and features a montage of Pele playing football. It also features his signature, gravity-defying "bicycle kick." The song "Join the Pepsi Generation" plays in the background.
Louis Vuitton
This 2010 Louis Vuitton ad stars three of the greatest football legends of all time -- Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. The ad shows Pele and Zidane locked in a game of foosball with Maradona playing referee. The three then enjoy spirited discussions at the Maravillas bar in Madrid. The ad was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Mastercard
Pele's association with Mastercard has been quite old. The legend who starred in the payment-processing corporation's 1994 ad appeared again in a 2018 ad about the unifying power of football. The 2018 FIFA ad is an emotionally charged video of 22 football fans from across the world who talk about their love for the game. “It’s something that’s very important to remember. The role of football, no doubt, is to put people together,” says Pelé in the film.
Subway
Team up with @Pele, a SUBWAY™ #ambassador, and join us in store because SUBWAY™ is where #winners #eat! pic.twitter.com/2M5Cqc2Av0— SUBWAY Arabia (@SUBWAYArabia) July 1, 2014
Apart from these ads, Pele has also endorsed Subway. He most famously stood behind the counter of the London Subway outlet and made sandwiches as part of the promotion.
This New Year, Numeric urges people to #DisconnectToConnect
The new year film underlines the importance of living in the moment and connecting in the real world
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 1:19 PM | 1 min read
Numeric, a UPS manufacturer, has unveiled its new year film themed #DisconnectToConnect. The film reminds people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens.
The 1.13-minute long video by Numeric emphasizes the importance of living in the moment with good energy. The film reminds people to switch off their gadgets and experience the little moments of joy in life, like immersing in the tranquility of sunset, pursuing passion with their regular jobs, and so much more. It's time to begin a new journey of hope, feel emotions and maintain a good and loveable bond with family and friends.
Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS says, "In today's time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence. It's time for all of us to remind ourselves of living in the moment and feeling a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us.”
He further said, “Time is priceless, and living in the moment means taking time off from social media or smart devices to be there, do that and live the moment."
‘2022 for most agencies’
In a post on social media, Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner/Chief Creative Officer at BangInTheMiddle, sums up what a new year means for the advertising world
By Prathap Suthan | Dec 27, 2022 11:09 AM | 3 min read
Long weekend over. 3rd of Jan dawned. The first working day of the new year. Like a sprig of light. Illusion of warmth. Steaming mouths. Dank alcohol vapour. Big smiles invade office. Genuine wishes. Warm shake hands. Puddles of conversation. Minds alert. Like a fire station. Client call jangles the air. As usual. Faraway fingers type out orders. Factory gets cranked. Templates get packed. With brand guk. They are dispatched. Quickly. The earnest sauce of sincerity.
Retaliation is immediate. Brand diva doesn’t like your copy. Hammer away smith. Bash out a few more. In lines or blocks. With colour or without. Designer moans. Art director groans. Curses follow. They trot off to infest fleas upon some grandfather’s dog. Back on the floor, keyboards clickety clack. Fonts get pulled out by their serifs. Squealing. Jammed into little spaces. Multiple options. Servicing loads content into their emails. Or whatsapps. The sun is still cold outside. Foggy. Many cigarettes get cauterised.
Lunch is fast approaching. So is that 2 pm meeting. When client stomachs are full. The rest unfed and angry. Zoom gets pressed into service. Black rectangles. One way chatter. Some bark. Some whine. The CDs at the client side are on overdrive. We hate the blue. Is this a headline? Why isn’t someone thinking? Why are we paying you? This is drivel. Of course. There was no brief. There never was. The CMO is pissed. His brand elves have crammed, much like this paragraph, 347 benefits into a tiny ad. Or a post. Or a 6 sec film. Or a gif. Or gosh, even a sticker. All he wanted was something only he knows.
There is murmur. Pushback. There are protests. Till the brand queen offers the dove of peace. Can we move this to that and bring that instead of this and put a blue line under the red line so people in Nagpur will notice. Aha. Genius. Nodding heads. Daisies in a meadow. Finally, a direction. Easy goal. Can we have this EOD? It’s only 5. Click. Crushed souls. Get back to work. The agency head finds his voice. Tearing nonexistent hair. We continue to work without briefs. Ouch. We shouldn’t. We shouldn’t. A chorus of echoes. Swiggy arrives with food. Er, late lunch now. Or early dinner. Pop.
One new email from the client. Where is the script on ice cream pictures? Gasp. That copywriter is missing in action. He went to get his pooch brushed. Now we got to lie. It will be sent by EOD again. No one is free. One bright intern gets an idea. Let’s get the nearby cab drivers to take finger vanilla stained thumbs up selfies. Thumbies. We shoot five reels. Client sees them at 6:08 pm. Call comes pronto. Idea is good. But won’t work. Thumbies is a Tam word for brothers. Or a Mal word for dragonflies. Not pan Indian. Do it again Sam. Want it tonight. Argh! So goes the first day. Into the night. Only to be repeated the next day. And the next. Till year end. Welcome to advertising. Or whatever soufflé it is now. Circular but.
Cadbury Dairy Milk puts together the happiest moments of 2022
The #HeartTheHappiness campaign has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled one-of-its-kind algorithms that mines videos with happy hashtags to filter and create a bank of the ones with low views and like counts automatically as a part of its #HeartTheHappiness campaign. Through this effort, the brand has leveraged its Instagram guide section, allowing consumers to acknowledge the happiest moments of 2022 and end the year on a meetha note.
As a stepping stone towards activating the new dimension of the generosity campaign - ‘Kissi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’, the brand has partnered with DeltaX to up the ante on story-doing.
Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India: “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has created and celebrated indefinite moments of kindness through an array of purposeful storytelling. This includes some well celebrated efforts of acknowledging the unacknowledged during the cricket season and adding ‘meethas’ to everyday relationships by melting power distances. Adding yet another dimension to the existing generosity narrative, with #HeartTheHappiness we aim to look beyond what’s popular and what the platform’s AI wants to show you, and guide people to channel their inner acchai and partake in others’ not-so-popular happy moments.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We believe that digital has the power to create new experiences that bring us closer together in the most real and heartfelt ways. With our latest initiative #HeartTheHappiness, we engineered a transformative social experience that beats the algorithms and puts the power of discovery back in people's hands. What's beautiful about this idea is that it leverages technology to enable every Indian to be a part of real and heartfelt moments of others happiness, which otherwise remain hidden. These are India’s happiest reels - moments of happiness that never made it to mainstream media or news.”
Apart from the digital film, the campaign will be amplified through print media and influencer engagement to amplify the year-end celebration.
Grapes bags integrated creative mandate for Statiq
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:45 PM | 2 min read
Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is an EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.
Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal the CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently.”
Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India's electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience.”
Bail Kolhu kicks off humorous social media campaign
The campaign talks of an attempt to address gender roles
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM | 3 min read
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, has launched a new social media campaign, an extension of the #RasodeMeinMardHai initiative which forges ahead of awareness and conversation, creating real change around men working in the kitchen. The concept “ab kitchen mein badh rahi hai mardo ki bhaagedaari” has been illustrated through 5 digital films.
Bail Kolhu launched RasodeMeinMardHai TVCs in March 2022, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign redefined the pressing concern that women are the only "cooks" of the house with three commercials. The TVCs depicting men cooking with aprons on sparked a revolution. Conversations about the need for men to shoulder kitchen responsibilities began to rage on social media.
“The way kitchen duties and roles are perceived were metamorphosed with the introduction of the Rasode Mein Mard Hai campaign. We knew it had caused a paradigm shift in the subconscious of people of all ages and genders. Men were finally noticing the oft-ignored normative issue and inching their way into the kitchen. Women were applauding both the initiative to redefine how most Indian households regarded cooking and men trying to adapt themselves,” explains Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro. “But that was half the battle won. We had to do more.”
Talking about the initial brief by the brand to the agency and the message they wanted to convey, Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, at Leads BrandConnect, said: “The brand has achieved a cult position, people are very loyal to the product. Around a year back, we had a discussion with the brand where they said that they do not want to have a regular campaign instead they want the brand to be portrayed as a responsible brand. So this is how we thought of coming up with a social agenda where we can talk about the issue - why not men contribute in the kitchen?”
Building upon the legacy the TVCs created, the brand decided to press on and give #RasodeMeinMardHai a new avatar with the latest campaign comprising of 5 films. Each depicts a typical day in the life of a man – a day that includes casually talking about cooking. They portray different scenarios where the male characters discuss the best oil to cook a dish in between the usual work conversations. The campaign has an ingenuous humorous spin and organic product integration.
"It’s Rasode Mein Mard Hai 2.0 if you will," says Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect. "The first version of the campaign put our hearts in the right place and got our minds ready to accept that men cooking is not something out of the realm of imagination. And it was welcomed with open arms by all. It became evident that we needed to advocate for and work towards more change. So, we launched an extension of the campaign. This time we’re normalising the fact that men too can discuss food, cooking, and kitchen chores during their day as comfortably and regularly as women do."
(Inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
GroupM's Rajesh Kannan passes away
Kannan was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Rajesh Kannan, Investment Director Buying at GroupM, has passed away.
He was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years.
Kannan was a media and advertising veteran and was associated with Havas Media and Wavemaker too. He was skilled in the fields of advertising, brand management, media buying, planning and implementation.
Industry colleagues remembered him as being "one who was super spirited and full of life".
Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
