The many ads of Pele

The news of Brazilian football great Pele's death has dealt a big shock to the world. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pele, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 years due to complications arising from colon cancer. It is an irretrievable loss for the football world as it weeps the loss of one of its most hallowed legends.



The Brazilian legend was known for his logic-defying skills on the football field and was frequently named "the best player in the world." King Pele was a symbol of strength, skill and superiority. It was easy to see why marketeers frequently wanted to align their brands with him.



Let's look back at some of Pele's ads from across time.

American Express





Pele starred in this old American Express commercial from 1977 where he simply enumerates the many benefits of the card with his trademark smile. The commercial equates Pele's global appeal with the universal versatility of the American Express card.



"I carry the American Express Card. I've used it in over 40 countries. It's known and respected all over the world, even in places where they speak strange languages, like English," he says.

Atari



Back in the 70s and 80s, Atari ruled the video game space. Pele was roped in for the brand's commercial in 1978 where he famously stated: "I quit soccer to play Atari."



Emirates





The tagline for the 2014 ad for Emirates was "Connecting every fan of the game," which tied up beautifully with the concept of the commercial. Released ahead of the 20th FIFA World Cup, the ad featured modern football great Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian legend. The ad highlights the generation gap among football fans around the world.



Ronaldo, who leafing through a magazine in an aircraft lounge, hears two football fans fawningly whisper about someone. He vainly mistakes it for himself only to be humbled moments later when a smug Pele walks in. The two fans were in fact talking about the Brazilian legend.



Tables are turned when a modern-day football fan walks into the picture, fawning over Ronaldo. He thrusts a camera into Pele's hands and asks him to click a picture.



Pfizer







Pele controversially starred in a 2002 Pfizer commercial for viagra, which is still regarded by many as his "weirdest ad." He was accused of being a sell-out for endorsing viagra and even ridiculed by many. In reality, the ad makers and the brand just wanted to tap into Pele's large male fan base to destigmatise erectile dysfunction. He was also a part of the brand's anti-impotence awareness campaign.



Pepsi





This vintage Pepsi commercial is from 1974 and features a montage of Pele playing football. It also features his signature, gravity-defying "bicycle kick." The song "Join the Pepsi Generation" plays in the background.



Louis Vuitton







This 2010 Louis Vuitton ad stars three of the greatest football legends of all time -- Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. The ad shows Pele and Zidane locked in a game of foosball with Maradona playing referee. The three then enjoy spirited discussions at the Maravillas bar in Madrid. The ad was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Mastercard









Pele's association with Mastercard has been quite old. The legend who starred in the payment-processing corporation's 1994 ad appeared again in a 2018 ad about the unifying power of football. The 2018 FIFA ad is an emotionally charged video of 22 football fans from across the world who talk about their love for the game. “It’s something that’s very important to remember. The role of football, no doubt, is to put people together,” says Pelé in the film.

Subway





Apart from these ads, Pele has also endorsed Subway. He most famously stood behind the counter of the London Subway outlet and made sandwiches as part of the promotion.

