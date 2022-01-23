Tata Tea Agni celebrates the ‘josh’ and strong determination of people of India

Tata Tea Agni has relaunched itself with a revamped communication and packaging to resonate with its loyal consumers.

“The campaign is anchored on Tata Tea Agni’s spirit of ‘Josh Jagaye Har Roz’ to connect with its target consumers. The campaign brings alive the true stories of strong determination and passion and celebrates journeys of the people of India to strive forward with ‘Josh’ towards a better tomorrow,” the company said.

The restage aims to cater to the consumers who are aspirational and are in the process of upgrading their lives. Capturing this emotion on the canvas of the packaging, the brand communicates to its consumers by depicting a promising day with the hues of the warm glow of the morning light, bathing the city as it awakens from its slumber to a new day. Echoing the tagline of Josh Jagaye har Roz, the brand encourages its consumers to live a meaningful life with strength and zest. Exhibiting an inspiring example of this unwavering spirit, the TVC showcases the Josh of 3 key players from the Indian women Hockey Team- Arjuna award winner Vandana Katariya , Drag flicker and key architect of India's success over Australia in Tokyo Olympics Gurjit Kaur & Asian Games medalist, Neha Goyal. The TVC which is an ode to their life journeys, displays the real stories of their hardship, purposefulness, Josh and their prevalence over challenges to ultimately bring back pride for our country.

Speaking about the re-launch, Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia,Tata Consumer Products states, “TATA Tea Agni understands the importance of awakening one’s passion and determination and following your dream every-single- day. Its extra-strong taste not only refreshes your mind, but awakens the fire or ‘josh’ within you to embrace and make the best of all opportunities that come your way. As a brand, we have a wide presence in more than 22 Indian states. With this restage, we remain hopeful of growing in the affordable tea category in India. Our new communication ‘Josh Jagaye Har Roz’, will definitely connect with the people of the country and bring alive the true spirit of strong determination and passion.”

Azaz’s Chief Creative Officer- Mullen Lintas, said “The brief was to connect with India's heartland and reposition the brand in a big way. Tata Agni was always value led. We needed to change that and make masses connect with the brand at an emotional level. We thought inspiration is one value, India's heartland has always loved and the name Agni stands for the fire inside.The idea of choosing Indian Women’s Hockey Team came from the clients’ and we loved it. As no one represents the brand positioning of Josh everyday better than the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. We just needed to tell their real-life inspiring story of Josh to the world. And the campaign is doing just that.”

Gurjit Kaur, Indian Field Hockey Player, said, “Girls from my hometown were restricted to go out and play hockey owing to the societal norms that played an obstacle to our professional aspirations.. However, once I started playing hockey there was no turning back. The determination to make my parents proud fuelled my soul with josh to overcome any hardship and to somehow live my dream to the fullest. TATA Tea Agni, as a brand recognised my struggle and brought alive my josh se bhari kahani”

Neha Goyal, Indian Field Hockey Player, said, “Hailing from a poor family, my childhood was rather difficult. There were hardly any resources left to pursue a sport and so I joined hockey with the hopes that I could at least get some clothes and shoes for playing. I was good at the game and my situation started to improve gradually until I encountered another major hurdle – physical injury. I was at the peak of my career but had to leave the camp owing to the injury. I had lost all hopes but my coach motivated me and fuelled my josh to make a comeback, akin to how TATA Tea Agni fuels josh and the spirit of awakening every day with its strong cup of tea.”

Vandana Katariya, Indian Field Hockey Player, said, “My life has been a constant struggle. But with time, I grew to understand that struggles and challenges only make one stronger and more determined. It is heartening to see families in my hometown now supporting and encouraging their daughters to follow their passion. We should always ignite our josh and follow our dreams because ‘Jinke andar agni hoti hai, wo har muskil, har chunauti ko apnaate hain josh se’.’’

