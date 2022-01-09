Tata Capital unveils 3-film campaign ‘India - Apne Mann Ki Karo’ for Flexi Plus Loans

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled its integrated marketing campaign ‘India – Apne Mann Ki Karo’ to promote its latest Flexi Plus Loan Offerings.

The ‘India – Apne Mann Ki Karo’ campaign highlights the key features of Tata Capital’s latest offering - Flexi Plus Loans.

‘India – Apne Mann Ki Karo’ is a series of 3 humorous short films. Each film is a slice of an everyday life situation where the protagonist – a family man wants to do things his way and seeks approval from his loved ones. Each film portrays how the protagonist ‘s wishes are suddenly fulfilled, much to his surprise, and with this introduces the features and benefits of Flexi-Plus loans.

Speaking about the ‘India - Apne Mann Ki Karo’ campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital, said, “Tata Capital’s latest campaign aims to resonate with our customers in a fun-loving way. The 3 films are expressions of situations where each one of us seek freedom in our daily lives. Flexi Plus Loans gives our customers enhanced flexibility and ability to personalize the loan and repayment options as per their requirements. This campaign once again gives us the opportunity to reinforce in our customers the belief that they can always #CountOnUs”.

Tata Capital’s integrated marketing campaign will be launched on January 05, 2022 and will run across social and digital media platforms, radio and television.

The video is conceptualized by VISCOMM.

