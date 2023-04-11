Swiggy unveils ‘Match Day Mania’ with Neena Gupta
The platform’s latest ads recreate a courtroom setting and highlight Swiggy’s offers
Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience delivery platform is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Commenting on the new campaign, Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy.”
Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! Said, “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! Adds: “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MediBuddy marks World Health Day with the launch of #HealthForAll campaign
The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
MediBuddy has launched the #HealthForAll campaign commemorating the 75th World Health Day hosted by World Health Organisation globally. The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life.
Resonating with the global theme of World Health Day, the #HealthForAll campaign focuses on the cardinal principle that everyone should have access to high-quality healthcare services in India. It also showcases the contrast between a world where accessing basic health amenities was once difficult, however, in the current scenario technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery. In the thoughtfully designed campaign, it showcases how initially patients had to wait for hours at clinics to get doctor's appointments or travel far to a diagnostic centre. Today, with the help of digital healthcare platforms, patients can connect with a doctor at their convenience at home.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Access to quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right that everyone deserves. At MediBuddy, we strongly believe in this philosophy and we are determined to make it a reality through our latest campaign, #HealthForAll. By aligning our campaign with the World Health Organization's theme, we aim to bring attention to the urgent need for accessible healthcare solutions for every individual. Our campaign represents a constructive step towards reaching out to a billion Indians and showcasing the power of technology in digitizing healthcare. Together, let's prioritize our health and make quality healthcare accessible to all."
MediBuddy has curated exclusive offers for their subscribers on doctor consultations and health check-ups throughout April. The objective of the #HealthForAll initiative is to provide access to individuals and their families who are keen on keeping track of their health by empowering them to manage their well-being effectively.
Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team, the video’s total duration is 1 Minute 28 seconds and is amplified across all social media platforms from April 5, 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Paragon Footwear’s new campaign is a tribute to enduring relationships
The TVC was developed and executed by Hammer India, a creative advertising agency based in Kochi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 3:19 PM | 2 min read
Footwear brand Paragon’s new campaign takes aim at your heartstrings with a touching tale about trust, togetherness and hope.
The TVC was developed and executed by Hammer India, a creative advertising agency based in Kochi, and was directed by Sobha Mohapatra. The story revolves around a young couple reminiscing about the challenges they’ve been through, and how they always stood by each other. It builds a narrative that reminds us that with the right partner, even moments of desperation become easier to handle, and later become sources of inspiration.
The campaign was based on a marketing brief developed after extensive research into customer expectations and key product propositions. Paragon primarily focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, and the campaign is meant to be a conceptualization of the challenges that they might have gone through during the past few years. It reminds them that no matter how hard things were, there were also moments to be cherished and milestones to be celebrated.
“When you are going through a tough situation, you don’t think of it as something you can learn from, because you are fully focused on getting out of that situation,” said Sreenath Gopi, Director at Hammer India. “It’s only later on that you gain a broader perspective, and realise that whatever we went through ultimately made us stronger. We have tried to capture that sense of hope and optimism that we get when we overcome adversity.” The story was developed by Creative Director Cherian Skaria, and the campaign was planned and executed by Anoop KP, Head of Operations.
“This year we have moved away from a celebrity-centric approach so we needed an idea that speaks directly to our consumers. For decades, Paragon has built a strong and trusting relationship with them. With this campaign, we want them to feel like we are part of their journey” said Shawn Chandy, CMO at Paragon Footwear.
Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear, said that emotionally connecting with their customers was the core purpose of the campaign. “This is a subtle way of communicating our message to our audience without beating them over the head with it. We want them to see Paragon through the viewpoint of a long-term relationship. The story has enough emotional weight to reinforce this idea subliminally.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motilal Oswal launches ‘market innings’ campaign
The mobile-first campaign draws parallels between cricket and stock market investing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 1:23 PM | 1 min read
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has unveiled its latest mobile-first film series - 'Market Innings'.
This mobile-first campaign features a series of seven short films that are optimised for mobile viewing. This campaign is built on insightful behavioural habits that draw compelling parallels between the exciting worlds of investing in the stock market and the beloved game of cricket.
The "market innings" film series is part of a more extensive social campaign, created from the investor's point of view that taps into both the interests of a person - investment and cricket.
Varun Mundra, Vice-President – Brand and Product Marketing, MOFSL, said, "At Motilal Oswal, we're committed to engaging customers in innovative digital ways, and our latest mobile-first campaign ', Market Innings', is a testament to that. By adopting a mobile-first strategy and providing continuous commentary, we tap into the trend of mobile content consumption while drawing comparisons between cricket and investing. This fresh approach to investing appeals to a broader audience and encourages active involvement in one's investments while enjoying the thrill of the game. Our ultimate goal is to inspire viewers to take charge of their investments and make informed decisions."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Varun Dhawan to be the face of Denver
The actor will feature in campaigns for the brand’s range of facewashes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:49 AM | 2 min read
Denver has roped in actor Varun Dhawan for endorsing its latest range of facewashes.
Announcing the association, Dhawan said: “I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives.”
“Our latest campaign is a straightforward message to inspire and empower individuals to overcome their innermost obstacles and attain their goals, day by day.” In a conversation with the Director of Sales & Marketing at VCPL, Mr. Saurabh Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this partnership with Varun Dhawan presents an exceptional opportunity for Denver to make its mark in the men's grooming segment. He stated “Varun Dhawan is a true reflection of India's youth. With a commendable track record of hard work and dedication towards his family and craft, Varun's values and ethos are akin to those of Denver. His resounding success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his goals and values, which we, at Denver, uphold and appreciate.”
Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager- Denver stated, “We are really thrilled, the upcoming campaign is a unique and unparalleled concept that endeavours to inspire individuals to strive for true success. It is an extension to the existing brand equity. I hope that it will be well received by our target audience and enhance our brand's reach and outcomes.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motorola unveils localised campaigns for sub-10k smartphone launches
The ‘Atke Nahi Hatke’ campaigns have been conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:06 AM | 3 min read
Motorola has taken the sub-10K smartphone market in India by storm in 2023 with back-to-back launches of two products in the affordable segment. The moto e13 has allowed Motorola to make a splash in the highly price-sensitive sub 8K segment with a big bang launch of the moto e13.
To promote this, the brand came up with a through-the-line campaign on a catchy communication platform “Atke Nahi Hatke”. It was conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs, the communications agency for Motorola.
Shedding light on the campaign Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, India & APAC for Motorola said: “The launch of moto e13, was strategically crucial, as we looked to grow our portfolio in this segment. Extensive research for this demographic across the southern belt, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra revealed a clear pain point as phones in this segment tended to slow performance or lag. While other brands were focusing their products and communication around entertainment, no one was addressing the biggest pain point of performance. With our differentiated product, designed to address the consumer pain point and a ‘hatke’ consumer proposition - Atke Nahi Hatke, it has caught the imagination of consumers, trade and media. The campaign has been run in 8 different languages on TV and digital platforms and has delivered significant impact for the brand.”
Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, added “It’s not very often that one gets an opportunity to talk about Motorola to this demographic. Hence it was a brief rife with possibilities. We wanted to ensure that our narrative was equally differentiated and did justice to the hatke performance of the phone. As an agency we have always believed that when product features are an organic fit to the narrative, the work will get noticed. Hence our communication intent was to get people to consider it as a clear and present enabler in their quest for a better life. And that’s what we did. The high VTRs, the lift on favorability and the traffic to the ecomm platform were clear indicators that the communication has resonated with consumers across languages and geos and that’s truly heartening.”
Summing up both the campaigns Navin Kansal, CCO, 21N78E Creative Labs, said: “A hatke phone like the moto e13, in a relatively hatke category with a processor that does not lag and a battery that carries the user through the day - made “Atke Nahi Hatke”, a compelling proposition. The narrative of showcasing a transformative journey of redemption for a struggling medical equipment sales representative has struck a chord. For the launch of moto g13, the brief to us was to build on the hatke equity since the demographic was relatively similar, hence, “Lagey Jhatke, Aisa Hatke”. The form factor of the phone lent itself to a more flamboyant narrative that would appeal to the sensibilities of Gen Z. The fun bit was the peppy music track, that infused a new- age hatke twist to a classic sound.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We strive to be a solution-oriented agency: Saurabh Saksena
The newly appointed CEO of VMLY&R India speaks to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about his plans for the agency, their hopes & preparations for Cannes Lions this year, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
Saurabh Saksena took charge as the CEO of VMLY&R India in December last year. Well-known in the industry for his various leadership roles, Saksena’s vision for the integrated agency includes combining the strengths of the company, increasing the scale, building capabilities and bringing in more diversity.
In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Saksena talks about his plans for VMLY&R India, their hopes & preparations for the Cannes Lions Festival this year, and more
Edited Excerpts:
VMLY&R was integrated in India in 2018. Considering that the company does not have a long legacy in the country, how do you plan to take things forward?
While VMLY&R in its current avatar is new, the legacy of all the individual brands has been around for a long time in different forms within the WPP group. These are teams that have built capabilities. The Glitch, which is the jewel in our crown, has also been around for a long time.
So, going forward, we are working on combining our strengths. We plan to grow in scale and build on capabilities, whether it is customer experience, brand experience, D2C shopping, commerce or activations. We are taking all these capabilities and putting them together to create connected brand experiences for the businesses that we work for.
A lot of our clients may not require the entire suite of our services but they may require one or two or more. So that’s how we are restructuring; by ensuring that we have the right cast & crew to deliver to the marketing problems.
Some of your campaigns did exceedingly well and won you metals at the Cannes Lions soon after your inception in India, how are you planning to repeat or better the success this year? What kind of work are you sending to Cannes this time?
I wish I could share more at this stage, but what I can tell you is that the global creative council of VMLY&R is extremely happy with the entries we have this year and all the work that has happened over last few months under the supervision of our Chief Creative Officer Mukund (Olety). So, there are lots of promises and we are looking at it with great expectations and anticipation. We are hoping to break our last year’s record.
VMLY&R India was recently restructured, how has the agency benefitted from it?
We are now casting a crew specific to a business solution that a client might require. That means we no more have a social media silo or a silo which is only doing VX. We have an account management team or even a creative team that is pretty much integrated. So each team has the capabilities within to take care of the requirements of the clients.
Another thing that we are trying to rebuilt through restructuring is diversity. At the agency, we have 57 per cent men and 43 per cent women. But then there is also diversity in terms of the background of the people; like their socio-economic background, where have they grown up, their education and exposure. This gives us more inclusivity and diversity of ideas. We strive to be a solution-oriented agency. It’s not about a campaign here and there or a big idea communication. The solution to a marketing problem may not be a campaign but it could be launch of a D2C platform. So, the teams are working on these lines and we can see the shift already.
Last year, VMLY&R and Geometry joined forces to launch VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, an end-to-end creative commerce company. How has it benefitted the company?
VMLY&R Commerce is now a far bigger entity. We are amongst the very few agencies that have offline & online commerce capabilities. Kartik and Shankar (Shinde), who head our e-commerce business, come with experience in D2C businesses, in creating market spaces, demand generation and technology & solutions. So, this is the team which can deliver a lot and is already delivering.
How does VMLY&R differentiate itself from the competition in the market?
To begin with, we are a very connected team that works with very connected brands. Connected brand experiences are important. Consumers may not always look at one part of the puzzle but at the connected experience, and that’s what we provide.
Also, the capabilities of our leadership teams are immense. We just have to bring it together, harness it and take it to another level. Another thing I feel is that our creative teams are not always only thinking about campaigns but about solutions for the client.
Lastly, we are also a very connected network at the global level. Like, a solution that a team in Malaysia or Thailand might have worked on may become relevant for us and our Indian solutions can work for them too.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tommy Hilfiger ropes in Samantha for Spring/Summer campaign
This is part of the brand’s collaboration with multi-faceted pop culture icons
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
Tommy Hilfiger has roped in actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.
Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Samantha championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture.
Ricardo Cesar Martins, President Movado Group said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 Watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new color ways, always with a Tommy twist – By clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Samantha – every design is unique and one of kind.”
On the occasion, Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. Tommy Hilfiger has an iconic global design language which allows your individuality to stand out. I find their watches to be extremely versatile to match all my different looks. I love the new Spring Summer collection – can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube