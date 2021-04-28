Storia Foods withdraws Rahul Gandhi ad

Media reports say that the company has also decided to not press charges against the vandals who ransacked its Mumbai office

Storia Foods has withdrawn its controversial ad that features lookalikes of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The company also stated that there was no political motivation behind the ad.

The announcement comes after news of Congress party workers vandalising the company's Mumbai office after taking umbrage at the Congress chief's depiction in the ads. The controversial ad featuring RaGa's popular catchphrases has since been pulled down.

According to a news agency, the company has also decided to not press charges against the vandals.

Calling the parody ad "illegal and unethical", Mumbai Congress president Ashok Jagtap told the news agency that the company has apologised to the party in writing.

The ad that seemingly parodied Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi is a part of the company's 360-degree marketing campaign "Wish it never gets over," focusing on promoting the product's flavours. Each film of the three-part series is a parody, focusing on Indian celebs across domains like the film industry, sports and politics.



