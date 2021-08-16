CRIC

#StartKarkeDekho, says Upstox in its Independence Day campaign

The campaign's overarching goal is to encourage financial independence and foster an investment culture across the country

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:33 PM
Upstox Campaign

Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities), an online investment platform, today launched its Independence Day campaign ‘#StartKarkeDekho.’ 

The goal of the campaign is to inspire individuals to take that first step towards their financial journey and encourage them to invest in their future. It features a short film that emphasises that it all starts with the first step; to achieve greatness, one must take stock of their courage and embark on their journey. The video features three young and aspiring individuals, an athlete, a dancer and an artist. It captures the courage required to take a step towards fulfilling one’s dreams of achieving true freedom and attaining financial independence.

To help take that first step toward financial independence, Upstox educates, empowers, and enables its customers. Educates by teaching through simple communication, empowers with technology, and enables by offering a plethora of investment choices.

The campaign's overarching goal is to encourage financial independence and foster an investment culture across the country. The campaign video is available in 4 different languages (Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil).

#StartKarkeDekho and experience freedom!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ad campaign Independence Day campaign investment Upstox online investment platform Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Cadbury campaign

Cadbury Celebrations launches new campaign for Raksha Bandhan  
4 hours ago

edelwiess

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches film celebrating the ‘bond of love’ on Raksha Bandhan
5 hours ago

Venus Infratructure

Venus Infrastructure and Developers rolls out TVC featuring actor Pratik Gandhi
5 hours ago