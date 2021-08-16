StartKarkeDekho, says Upstox in its Independence Day campaign

The campaign's overarching goal is to encourage financial independence and foster an investment culture across the country

Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities), an online investment platform, today launched its Independence Day campaign ‘#StartKarkeDekho.’

The goal of the campaign is to inspire individuals to take that first step towards their financial journey and encourage them to invest in their future. It features a short film that emphasises that it all starts with the first step; to achieve greatness, one must take stock of their courage and embark on their journey. The video features three young and aspiring individuals, an athlete, a dancer and an artist. It captures the courage required to take a step towards fulfilling one’s dreams of achieving true freedom and attaining financial independence.

To help take that first step toward financial independence, Upstox educates, empowers, and enables its customers. Educates by teaching through simple communication, empowers with technology, and enables by offering a plethora of investment choices.

The campaign's overarching goal is to encourage financial independence and foster an investment culture across the country. The campaign video is available in 4 different languages (Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil).

#StartKarkeDekho and experience freedom!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)