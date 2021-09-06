Stamina decides your game not gender, says Dhoni in Boost’s new campaign

Health drink brand Boost has launched a new campaign aimed to break stereotypes around girls and cricket. The campaign aims to highlight the perceptions that shape girls while playing sports, cricket in particular, and encourage them to play the sport they love.

“Despite showcasing winning performances across sporting events, girls in sports are still facing the prejudice independent of their talent and stamina. Even in cricket, universally loved in India, girls face many social barriers and prejudice that prevent them from playing the game. Boost aims to provoke the youth to stay determined and encourage athletes to play the game they love. With grit, perseverance and stamina, the brand hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes. Boost has a rich legacy of inspiring the underdog in kids and giving them the right motivation and stamina to overcome challenges, even when the odds are against them,” said the company.

The campaign has been created by Wunderman Thompson.

The 360-degree campaign that will span television, social and digital media is headlined by the TVC film. The TVC featuring MS Dhoni alongside a young athlete simply aims to bring to light the key role and impact of talent and stamina in a player. Dhoni walks in on the protagonist playing cricket at a tennis court, which surprises him. The boys accompanying Dhoni state that Cricket is not a girl’s sport! The film then follows the young girl’s response with action, as she picks up the ball to bowl to Dhoni. Thus, proving that the game cannot be defined by gender but by grit, perseverance and stamina. A fierce battle unfolds on a tennis court where she clinches her next level opportunity in the film. As the advertisement ends, Dhoni and the young girl are seen drinking Boost together along the iconic tagline of ‘Boost is the secret of our energy’.

Joining hands on this campaign, brand ambassador MS Dhoni said, “I’m thrilled to be part of the Boost family, a brand that I’ve been associated with for many years. Young girls also dream of playing the game of cricket and not be told to play specific games. Boost is encouraging girls to follow their dreams and play the game that they love. I truly resonate with the brand’s value of taking on any kind of obstacles with grit and I hope to motivate young players, especially girls to own and celebrate the game of cricket, with my journey with Boost.”

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President, Nutrition Category, HUL, said, “Boost has a cherished legacy of inspiring kids to work hard, persevere and overcome big challenges with their stamina. With this campaign we want to spark the tough conversations to support talent devoid of gender notions. Boost wants to encourage girls to overcome prejudice with their talent and stamina and play the game they love. This campaign will definitely be the start of journey on supporting girls’ cricket for Boost.”

Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner & Senior VP, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, added “For generations Boost has inspired the youth to sweat it out and perform beyond expectations. When you have the stamina to fight it out, it’s then you see obstacles becoming steppingstones towards the bigger game. This campaign not only inspires the youth but has the potential to inspire each one of us to understand, performance has no gender. In this campaign Boost gives voice to the girl child who’s a talented sports person with oodles of passion and stamina. Boost is the secret of her energy too”.

