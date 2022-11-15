Somany celebrates being desi with Salman Khan

Somany Ceramics Limited has come up with a new TVC, as a part of 360 degree integral brand campaign ‘Zameen Se Judey’. The TVC aims to connect directly with the masses urging them to opt for the international quality product at an affordable price that are manufactured locally.

The campaign, with brand ambassador Salman Khan, delivers a simple message of delivering world class quality products that are indigenously produced. The TVC shows Salman Khan in his living area discussing flooring options with the contractor played by Manoj Pahwa. The actor clearly shows his disinterest towards international brands and prefers quality products designed by homegrown brand Somany. Salman Khan then says, “My world-famous style is desi, just like Somany Ceramics, who offers world-class flooring options, but are always ‘Zameen se Judey’”.

“Somany is taking a 360 degree holistic approach to expand its bandwidth by reaching out to the masses. They have designed an integrated marketing approach for TVC, leaving no stone unturned by targeting audience PAN India, via HSM and Regional vernacular channels, Social media platforms along with outdoors, airports and cinema,” the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said “SOMANY’s TVC empowers our brand, bridges luxury with a strong legacy and portrays simplicity, just like pioneer Indian actor, Salman Khan. Through our campaign ‘Zameen se Judey’ we aim to offer our customers affordable products with innovative designs to add glitz and glam to their homes. Further, she added, we will continue to produce contemporary products meeting international quality standards aligned with our customer’s demand.”

