Signature Global comes up with series of TVCs themed ‘Kiraye Se Azaadi’

Real estate company Signature Global India Ltd. has launched a series of TVCs that touch upon the daily struggles of prospective homebuyers living in rented accommodations. The campaign focus on the message to inspiring homebuyers to get ‘Kiraye se Azaadi’.

“Signature Global reiterates its core competency of ‘affordable housing’ with four short stories which target first time home buyers. Each of these stories is derived from insights thrown up by the everyday struggles in the lives of tenants; and gets the point across in a light-hearted manner,” said the company.

The 1st TV commercial ‘Babuji’ showcases how landlords don’t allow tenants to make any changes in the rented house and doesn’t even allow to put a nail on the wall to hang their father’s picture. It shows a family of three; an aged mother (actress Farida) along with her two sons sitting over a meal wherein the elder son holds the photograph of their late father while waiting for the younger son to finish his meal and take turn to hold the picture. The son’s role is portrayed by Actor Jameel Khan.

In the 2nd TV commercial ‘Window’, a man (actor Amit Siyal) is shown climbing up to his house on the first floor of a building with the help of his wife (actress Divya Dutta) on the window as the landlord blocks entry in the home post-midnight whereas his boss keeps him occupied till late in the office.

Talking about the new campaign, Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Signature Global India Ltd. said, “Signature Global reiterates its core competency of ‘affordable housing’ with these short stories which target inspiring & first time home buyers. We are trying to showcase the daily struggles of tenants who are often badgered by their landlords but in an entertaining way. At Signature Global, we are always trying to deliver houses which can turn into beautiful homes with all necessary amenities for a family; with lovable families; away from the daily nagging of landlords. These TVCs effectively communicate this underlying idea. We are also extremely thankful to all the esteemed actors who have delivered the message beautifully.”

These ad films will be showcased on all major news Channels along with various social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook and Instagram etc. In the past, the brand has come up with innovative campaigns which have garnered great response from the public time & again. In this campaign, each of these stories is derived from insights thrown up by the everyday struggles in the lives of tenants; and get the point across in a light-hearted manner. Taking its tagline: Apna Ghar, Toh Apna Hi Hota Hai to the next level, it aims to spread consciousness about the importance of owning a house.

