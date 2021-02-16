CRIC

SC dismisses HUL's petition against Sebamed

HUL in its petition pointed out that Sebamed's campaign ridiculed its products selectively on the basis of the pH parameter and misled consumers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 12:13 PM
sebamed hul

The Supreme Court has dismissed a special leave petition filed by HUL against German soap brand Sebamed. The FMCG giant had challenged Bombay HC's decision to permit Sebamed's ad campaign, which claimed that HUL's soap brands have harsh pH levels.

The division bench of Bombay HC had earlier dismissed HUL's appeal against the court's decision to allow Sebamed to air TV commercials as long as they don't make reference to any detergent soaps.

The Single Judgel allowed the brand to use names and depictions of HUL products like Dove, Lux, Pears and Santoor. The petition mentioned that Sebamed is a cleansing bar while HUL's products are toilet soaps and bathroom bars and so, they are bound to have a different composition. It contented that the division Bench overlooked the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1950, which does not prescribe pH as a statutory requirement for soaps.

HUL in its petition also noted that Sebamed's campaign ridiculed its products selectively on the basis of the pH parameter. It says that the German brand misleads consumers by implying pH is the most important factor while choosing a soap. In so doing, Sebamed instils fear against HUL's products in the minds of consumers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hul Supreme court Sebamed soap war pH war Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Zee Cinema - Tata Capital

Zee Cinema & Tata Capital launch campaign to introduce ‘Shubharambh’ loan
49 minutes ago

#PMAR

Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 to be unveiled tomorrow
4 hours ago

alok Lall

We are all set to deliver growth that’s above industry average for 2021: Alok Lall, McCann
5 hours ago