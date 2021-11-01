Sabyasachi 'Mangalsutra' ad pulled down following MP minister's threat

India's season of retracted ad campaigns continues after its newest entrant the Sabyasachi "Mangalsutra Collection." Following Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's warning, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee pulled down the mangalsutra ad. The minister had threatened to send the police after him.



"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," the company said in a statement.

The move came after Mishra on Sunday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Mr. Mukherjee, demanding that he withdraw the advertisement with an "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutras - the traditional Hindu necklace for married women - else face arrest.

The mangalsutra advertisement by Sabyasachi's brand featured intimate portraits of women and men. After the designer shared these pictures, it sparked controversy as a section of social media users deemed it "against Hindu culture" and "obscene".

Consumer goods giant Dabur and the clothing brand Fabindia have also retracted their ads last month after objections and boycott calls of right-wing groups including BJP leaders.

Dabur withdrew an advertisement last week for lesbian Karwa Chauth that it said celebrated inclusivity, equality and a progressive view of marriage, but also triggered a rush of harsh responses, including one from the same minister Narottam Mishra.

A fortnight ago, Fabindia was trolled by right-wing netizens for naming its collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' - because it used Urdu phrases for a Hindu festival. Tyre manufacturers Ceat also faced trolling after another Karnataka BJP MP, Anantkumar Hegde, slammed the brand for an "anti-Hindu" message - urging people not to light Diwali crackers on roads.

