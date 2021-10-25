Ask Dabur to take down same sex Karva Chauth ad: MP home minister tells police

Amid the raging controversy over Dabur’s recent ad that shows a same sex couple observing Karva Chauth, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that he has asked the police to ask to withdraw the campaign, and take legal action if they fail to do so.

"I consider this a serious matter, more so, because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking "feras" . This is objectionable," Mishra was quoted as saying in a media report.

He reportedly said that he has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ask the company to withdraw the advertisement.

