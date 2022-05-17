Rohit Sharma launches personal NFT on FanCraze

Rohit Sharma has announced his first personal NFT, which will be dropping later this week on FanCraze. The NFT contains an artwork of a Rhino along with Rohit’s image, personalized with an autograph.

Rohit has always lent his voice to conservation and spoken about various social causes. This NFT raises awareness on the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros.

“It is special for me to take a cause so close to my heart into newer mediums to raise awareness,” said Rohit. “We all need to work towards leaving a better world behind, and the NFT with FanCraze will give fans the opportunity to own unique artwork and spread the word around the “#Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign,” he added.

“FanCraze is excited to debut its collection of Player NFTs with Rohit Sharma as he sets the benchmark for cricket fans to engage with the next generation of sports-based assets and experiences,” said Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze. “It is remarkable that, with his first personal NFT, Rohit is leveraging this disruptive product to create awareness for the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign. This is just the beginning of what is possible if one combines creators, content, and commerce.”

