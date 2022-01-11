RenewBuy ropes in Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

RenewBuy, one of India’s InsurTech companies, launched its first 360-degree ad campaign with its brand proposition of “Smart Tech, Right Advice”. The company has roped in India’s adored film actor, Rajkummar Rao, as its first brand ambassador. The ad campaign highlights the brand’s promise of addressing consumers’ insurance needs, through its digital-led insurance POSP (Point of Sale Person) advisor network.

The “Smart Tech, Right Advice” themed campaign emphasises on RenewBuy’s core value of being the most reliable InsurTech platform, where consumers can avail insurance policies digitally, from any part of the country, with the support of RenewBuy’s strong nationwide network of digitally enabled POSP insurance advisors. While consumers can always buy insurance directly, experience has shown that they still need the human touch. POSP insurance advisors can help them understand the product, its terms, and conditions, choose the right product as per their specific needs and requirements and most importantly give them assistance at the time of claims.

In the case of emerging markets, there is still a huge gap in terms of awareness of insurance, and product accessibility. Digitally enabled insurance advisors have been playing an instrumental role in building awareness along with making insurance accessible. Digital-led insurance advisors can even reach out to the smallest district, without any branch-led office and help consumers with insurance support. Digital, on the other hand, makes the entire insurance process seamless, paperless and contactless, with a policy issued in a few minutes.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Devesh Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, RenewBuy said, “RenewBuy recently raised funds worth USD 60 million, which is being used to scale up technology for exponential insurance advisor and consumer outreach. Through our 360-degree national campaign, we are targeting more than 700 million consumers with a focus on tier 2 cities and beyond. This campaign is our first media-led consumer outreach program that stays true to our brand promise of- Smart Tech, Right Advice. We are integrating television, print, radio, OOH and digital for maximum consumer outreach across the country. The national media outreach will help us built a strong affinity with the consumers as well as in our mega partner onboarding objective, especially in tier 2 and beyond.”

“We are happy to onboard Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador; his brand persona perfectly matches our ethos and core proposition. Rajkummar’s mass audience connect across geography and demography will help our brand connect with our core TG across consumers and insurance advisor ecosystem. The campaign is phased into two stages and nine regional languages to help us maximise our reach,” he further added.

Speaking on the association, Rajkummar Rao said, “I am happy to associate with a brand like RenewBuy, which is India’s fastest growing InsurTech platform. The company has grown exponentially, due to the trust, transparency, and credibility it built amongst consumers and insurance advisors in the last six years. I believe RenewBuy’s digital platform can help in taking insurance products to every nook and corner of the country. I feel proud to be associated with them and cannot wait for the world to see their stories.”

The campaign has been designed and conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India. “Fintech brands are largely about convenience, choice and/or price. RenewBuy goes beyond that. They offer expert advice that comes with human experience, amplified by artificial intelligence. The question was how we communicate that impactfully and meaningfully. The idea when we hit was as obvious, and probably funnier than my rather large nose. Put RenewBuy advisors to the test, rather extreme tests”, saidBobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India.

