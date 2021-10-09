Raavan turns Good Samaritan in latest Policybazaar ad

Policybazaar.com, the online portal operated by Policybazaar Insurance Broking Private Limited, released its new digital film, centred on the message of good always triumphs. The film reinforces the traditional theme related to Dussehra – the victory of good over evil but uses an interesting visual idea to convey the same.

The film starts with a Ram-Leela troupe doing a Dusshera rehearsal and due to zero ticket sales, the play gets cancelled. Raavan, played by the central character of the film, happens to glance at a stanza from the script which says “Karmon mein achai ho, Hriday mein sachai ho, Dare na sankat se jo, Sada uski bhalai ho.”

The words have a transformative effect on him and he goes across the city, performing acts of ‘goodness’. These acts get noticed by the people and in no time, his videos go viral. This leads to a happy outcome as people queue up to buy the tickets of the play and it becomes housefull.

Speaking about the launch of the film, Sharat Dhall, COO, Policybazaar said, “In a symbolic way, the story shows that there is inherent goodness in every individual and it’s important to protect and nurture it. The central character in our film playing Raavan, overcomes his disappointment by launching into a series of good deeds, and ends up saving the Ram Leela play. Similarly in life, it is imperative for every individual to secure their good - their family’s future with insurance.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

Raghu Bhat, Co-founder, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “Story-telling is about forging memorable characters that stay in the mind forever. A Raavan who vanquishes his anger and pride and embraces goodness – is a fresh and relevant metaphor for Dussehra. The creative breakthrough was to use Raavan to illustrate the larger message of ‘Goodness begets goodness’. The hashtag #ProtectTheGood brings it all together and connects it to the insurance category.”

By extrapolating ‘goodness’ to ‘goodness within a person’, the film delivers a larger-than-life message and creates salience with the occasion of Dussehra. The highly disruptive visual device of the ten-headed Raavan in interesting street locales doing acts of goodness is a clutter-breaker and is guaranteed to stick to the mind for a long time.

