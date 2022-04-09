Colgate ropes in R Ashwin to speak of oral care for diabetic people

Research done in India and around the world suggests that people with diabetes are 3 times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population. Colgate has launched a special Toothpaste for Diabetics to address these specific problems and on this World Health Day Colgate has partnered with cricketer R.Ashwin to promote awareness about the special oral needs of people with Diabetes.

In the awareness campaign, Indian cricketer R.Ashwin speaks from his experience of witnessing his fathers experience after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. He gives a glimpse of the changes his family had to incorporate into their daily life after the diagnosis. It brings to the forefront the relatively unknown connection between diabetes and its oral complications and highlights the importance of oral health management and the benefits of Colgate’s special Oral care Toothpaste for people with diabetes.

Talking about the campaign, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Few people realize that Diabetes and Oral Health are very closely related. In Fact, 9 out of 10 Diabetics suffer from oral health problems and these oral health problems further complicate diabetes management. Colgate has launched a special toothpaste for Diabetics and an information campaign to educate diabetics about this connection. We are committed to reach millions of people across the country with this educational campaign and make the Colgate for Diabetics Toothpaste available across the country.”

Run in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali languages, the awareness campaign will be visible across digital platforms.

Conceptualized by VML Y&R in partnership with Redfuse media, the campaign aims to create awareness of how gum infections complicate Diabetes Management and emphasize why Diabetic patients need the care of Colgate Toothpaste for the oral health of diabetics.

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R said, “Colgate Toothpaste for the Oral Health of Diabetics is an ayurvedic solution designed with diabetes experts to help with better diabetes care. While the product is clinically proven, we wanted to keep the storytelling warm and emotional. For this campaign, we picked a celebrity not only for his popularity but also because he is a genuine care giver. Ashwin’s father has Type-2 diabetes and Ashwin, despite his busy schedule, takes time out to help his father in diabetes care. They have made changes in their lifestyle as well. And all of this can be seen in the film. The film is a slice of their life, a day in their household.”

For many years, Colgate Palmolive India has worked to raise awareness and make oral care more accessible across the country. The brand passionately believes in offering consumers a better future to smile about through ongoing innovations. Colgate’s special Toothpaste for the Oral Health of Diabetics is an ayurvedic solution with a unique blend of ingredients including Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla that helps kill anaerobic bacteria in the mouth and prevents gum infections relating to gingivitis. This 70 gms, unique Ayurvedic mix is FDA authorized and can be purchased across retail stores and ecommerce platforms.

