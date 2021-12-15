Publicis' Maurice Lévy & Arthur Sadoun wonder where they will work in 2022 in new film

Publicis’ annual Wishes are back! After launching Work Your World, a one-of-a-kind employee experience enabling all Publicis Groupe employees to work anywhere in the world for up to six weeks every year, Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun look for inspiration on where they could work in 2022: Find out where.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said, “This is traditionally the time of the year for looking back and reflecting on the past. But after another challenging 12 months for our people, we wanted to look forward with them, offer a fresh perspective, and hopefully make them smile. Our 2022 Wishes are an invitation not just to ‘work your world’ but to hopefully create the kind of incredible memories many of us have missed out on over the past two years.”

Publicis Groupe’s 2022 Wishes film was created by “Le Truc”, in partnership with Prodigious.

Work Your World

‘Work Your World’ is a global employee-first experience unique to Marcel, which combines flexibility, opportunity and growth for all talent. Launching in January, with health and safety at the core, the program will allow every Publicis Groupe employee to work from any accessible country where the Groupe is present, for up to 6 weeks a year.

