Postpe launches digital campaign on Women’s Day

BharatPe has announced the rollout of its latest digital campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD). Conceptualized in line with this year’s theme of IWD - Break the Bias - the campaign has been launched around the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The campaign, designed to break the bias around opinions related to women’s shopping habits, will be running for 3 weeks. The digital film will be running across digital channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Hotstar. The company will also be collaborating with various key opinion shapers and drive conversations with the hashtag – NOShOpinion.

This digital film has been designed to communicate that women’s shopping habits aren’t singular or unilateral, but diverse and multi-faceted like their lifestyles and the roles they play in their daily lives. It challenges the notions around women shopping and clearly communicates that women shop whatever they like, whether it’s fashion, fitness, utility or anything else. The film celebrates the women of today- powerful, independent, limitless, and willing to define and live by their own rules. The film ends with the hashtag-#BreakTheBias.

postpe will also be collaborating with women leaders and opinion formers from diverse walks of life to drive home the point of ‘Break The Bias’ and #NoShOpinion further. It has partnered with names like Leesa Mangal Das, Faye D’Souza and Trinethra amongst others who are prominent voices of the new India. Additionally, the company will also be partnering with youth communities like ScoopWhoop.

Speaking on the launch of this new campaign, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “postpe has witnessed a phenomenal response and is the top grossing BNPL product within 3 months of launch. While we have done exceptionally well, BNPL is still a low awareness category and hence, there is a need to create high impact campaigns that can create awareness and in turn, enable us to reach out to new audiences. It is no secret that women are an important cohort for us, both in terms of business volume and brand voice and this new campaign has been designed to tap the young, aspirational and successful women of today. With the powerful message “BreakTheBias, we intend to put an end to biases around a woman’s shopping behaviors. With the #NoShOpionion campaign, we are hopeful of driving relevant conversations across social channels and in turn, increase our brand recall amongst women.”

“postpe is a young and aspirational brand which aims to democratize credit in the country. Being immensely popular amongst Gen Z and younger millennials, we aim to establish it as the most convenient buy now pay later platform, especially for the youth and give them the power to shop limitless and pay for it later. Our first campaign- De Dena Aaram Se, successfully established our product promise and I am hopeful that this campaign will also be well appreciated and add newer consumer voices to our brand sphere,” added Parth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)