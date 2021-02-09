Orchids – The International School launches brand campaign with Rahul Dravid

Orchids - The International School has roped in veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid as the face of the brand for their marketing initiative. The cricket legend is part of the ad campaign promoted across social media. In the ad, Rahul Dravid reminisces about his school life, and how it has shaped him to be the person he is today. With the pandemic forcing schools to shut down and move to the digital space, it has become imperative now more than before, to choose a school that not only provides quality education, but also focuses on holistic development.

The basis of this partnership lies in the vision shared by both Orchids - The International School, and Rahul Dravid, that - there is always scope for improvement. Speaking of the partnership, Saurabh Goswami, Vice President of Content and Creative Marketing, said, “Education, traditionally, has been restricted to the conventional five to six subjects taught in classrooms. However, at Orchids - The International School, equal emphasis is given to extracurricular activities with subjects such as sports, arts, theatre, public speaking and many more. There is always more to learn, and Rahul Dravid is an embodiment of this vision. With this initiative we would like to bring back the focus on quality education through overall development of children and not just academics.”

The ad campaigns will be launched on the social media platforms YouTube and Facebook.

