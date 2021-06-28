On Doctor’s Day, Tanishq celebrates commitment of healthcare community in Covid times

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched its latest film to celebrate the commitment of the healthcare community, this National Doctor’s Day. The film pays an ode to the doctors for working tirelessly in the wake of the pandemic, and their families who have supported them through this crisis.

Written and conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, the film revolves around a frontline doctor, who is also a mother. Through the pandemic, she has been taking care of countless families and attending to the patients tirelessly and dutifully. With mentally and emotionally grueling hours spent at the hospital in hope to save lives often made her stay away from her own.

As the film unfolds, viewers see heartwarming mother-daughter relationship take the centerstage, and the brand plays a special role in helping the mother express her love to her daughter and further strengthen their bond, even as she continues to fight on the frontlines.

“With this film, Tanishq pays a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary strength of doctors and a resounding thanks to the entire medical community fighting for our safety in the time of Covid-19. At the heart of the campaign is Titan’s commitment to the healthcare community. Through Project Rahaat the brand is providing medical equipment and infrastructure to help the healthcare workers fight the pandemic and has supported 13 public spirited hospitals across the country with oxygen and critical hospital infrastructure to battle Covid-19,” the company said.

Speaking about the launch of the film, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “Many of our consumers who come from the medical community have been bravely weathering the storm since last year, helping us feel safe one day at a time. While we wanted to honor their resilient and relentless spirit, we also wanted to pause and applaud the unconditional support offered by their families. It requires immense strength, courage, and selflessness to let your loved ones battle it out every single day for the greater well-being of others in need. This film is our humble salute to all such doctors and their inspiring families.”

Spearheading ‘Project Rahat’, NE Sridhar Head– Corporate Sustainability, Titan Company Limited had a message to the medical community, “Thank you for saving precious lives. While we may not be with you directly, we can only enable you, ease your work in a small way through many interventions in the areas of oxygen availability enhancement, augmenting critical care facilities and infrastructure”

Binaifer Dulani, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “The narrative spun around the medical community often refers to them as superheroes - but when we do that, we fail to acknowledge that they are also human. Through this pandemic they have constantly had to put us and our families ahead of their own, and that is an emotionally draining decision to make. This film tries to show a real relationship between a mother who is a doctor-frontliner and her daughter, and through it helps us all empathize with the medical community.”

