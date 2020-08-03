Oliveboard launches #HumKarDikhaenge campaign for public sector careers

With the campaign, the company wants to give recognition to all those students who have succeeded professionally in the face of seemingly unbeatable challenges

Online learning and assessment platform Oliveboard has launched a brand campaign ‘Hum Kar Dikhayenge’ that will tell the career journeys of students that have succeeded despite the challenges to make a successful career in the public sector. The public sector in India is perceived very differently as opposed to the private sector. However, in reality it is this large resource pool in the country that keeps the economy chugging along smoothly. There are in fact scores of unsung heroes who are instrumental in delivering crucial innovation for the nation. The ‘Hum Kar Dikhayenge’ campaign is designed to motivate and bring to the limelight such budding stars who have made a career in the Public Sector.

One such achiever is Naina Soni, married and a mother of a two-year-old kid, who managed to qualify IBPS PO 2019 despite time crunch and unfavourable situation. After marriage, her focus was completely on household chores and her kid. However, Naina, after 2 years of being a housewife and mother, decided to start her preparation through Oliveboard. “There have been many failures but continuous motivation from Oliveboard has driven me to the path of success,” said Naina Soni.



Aman Varma, son of a farmer from Chatra, a district in Jharkhand said that he has completed his studies from a Hindi medium school. He was introduced to the English alphabets only after class 8, which made the preparation process a lot more challenging for him. Even with all these challenges, he gave his 100 % to accomplish his childhood dream of becoming a Probationary Officer in State Bank of India.

According to Abhishek Patil, co-founder and CEO, Oliveboard, with this campaign, the company wants to give recognition to all those students who have succeeded professionally in the face of seemingly unbeatable challenges. “We believe that every individual has the capacity to crack any exam by planning smart and working hard.”

Oliveboard's endeavour is to connect with learners and help them prepare for over 50 different entrance examinations across disciplines.

“Oliveboard’s constant aim is to understand the pulse of aspirants and deliver them with the best of resources. Through this campaign we would want to encourage the aspirants and help them gain confidence that no matter how difficult times may seem, there’s always a way out” he added.