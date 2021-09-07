Unacademy elevates Karan Shroff as Partner

In his most recent role, Shroff has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer since September 2020

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 2:29 PM
karan

Learning platform Unacademy has elevated its Chief Marketing Officer, Karan Shroff, to the position of Partner at Unacademy.

Making the announcement in an internal note, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy Group, said a Partner is a leader who emulates all the characteristics of a Co-Founder, and in that essence a Partner is a Co-Founder of today. Shroff is the first Partner named by Unacademy in recognition of his exemplary contribution in helping build Unacademy into an iconic brand.

In his most recent role, Shroff has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer since September 2020. He is responsible for all marketing efforts including performance marketing, digital marketing, creative marketing, brand management, ATL campaigns, brand partnerships, media buying, consumer insights, and overall brand positioning. Karan joined Unacademy in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing.

Prior to Unacademy, Shroff led brand marketing at Xiaomi India. Karan has won numerous accolades and has regularly been featured as a Top Marketer, including being named CMO of the Year by World Asia Retail Congress in 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Unacademy Karan Shroff online learning advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Rajeev garg

Jindal Stainless elevates Rajeev Garg as Head of Sales
26 minutes ago

Vineet Singh

BYJU’S appoints Vineet Singh as VP, Brand & Creative Strategy
1 hour ago

RM

Pickrr appoints Delhivery's Rohit Mittal as Senior Vice President
4 hours ago