Unacademy elevates Karan Shroff as Partner

In his most recent role, Shroff has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer since September 2020

Learning platform Unacademy has elevated its Chief Marketing Officer, Karan Shroff, to the position of Partner at Unacademy.

Making the announcement in an internal note, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy Group, said a Partner is a leader who emulates all the characteristics of a Co-Founder, and in that essence a Partner is a Co-Founder of today. Shroff is the first Partner named by Unacademy in recognition of his exemplary contribution in helping build Unacademy into an iconic brand.

In his most recent role, Shroff has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer since September 2020. He is responsible for all marketing efforts including performance marketing, digital marketing, creative marketing, brand management, ATL campaigns, brand partnerships, media buying, consumer insights, and overall brand positioning. Karan joined Unacademy in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing.

Prior to Unacademy, Shroff led brand marketing at Xiaomi India. Karan has won numerous accolades and has regularly been featured as a Top Marketer, including being named CMO of the Year by World Asia Retail Congress in 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)