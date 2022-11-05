ERA Coalition, Ogilvy launch WOMAN Corp to ensure rights for at least one woman

Headlined by actress Gabriella Pizzolo, the campaign highlights how corporations in the US enjoy better protection vis-à-vis a woman

In the year 2022, women would like to believe that they stand on par with men when it comes to constitutional rights. In theory, at least. However, in practice, women know that not to be the case. Even more bizarrely, governments place corporations above women, offering the former more protection than the latter.

So how does one tackle this situation? Would it help if women were to become corporations? Would our governmental overlords finally give women the rights they so deserve? Ogilvy and ERA Coalition want to find out.

To address this hitherto unknown fact, they have taken a revolutionary step to set up WOMAN Corp, the first and only woman in America with guaranteed protection from the government.

To debut WOMAN Corp, ERA has roped in Gabriella Pizzolo, best known for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things to launch the new corporation. She headlines the satirical ad film for WOMAN Corp, in which she hilariously explains how she plans to clinch the elusive constitutional rights. The video will be shared across digital and social media platforms.

The film shows Pizzolo interviewing a “legal scholar” who says that gas stations, wax chains and even “truck nuts” have more rights than a woman. Even the treasured Dolly Parton stands no chance against these mighty corporations.

For some context, in June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturrned Roe Vs Wade, which ensured that abortion is a federal right to be accessed by women in the United States. With the oveturning, the US goverment has outlawed abortion -- a decision which not only robs women of their autonomy on their own bodies but also puts them at risk of pregnancy-related mortality.

The ad has been created by Ogilvy along with suppport from BCW and GroupM. The campaign is being supported by an elite board of directors including Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, lawyer Benjamin Crump, author Ilyasah Shabazz and Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani among others.

