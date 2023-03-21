Mercedes-Benz talks of plans to go all-electric in digital campaign
The campaign ‘tells the story’ of the three-pointed star logo
Mercedes-Benz India has come up with an innovative social media campaign to "tell the story" of the three-pointed star logo and the company's plans to go all-electric by 2030.
Explaining the concept behind the logo, the campaign says that: "The upper blade stands for the air and by the air, we are inspired."
The carmaker has said going all-electric was part of its endeavours to slash its carbon footprint.
Edelweiss Mutual Funds TVC talks of visibility of returns
The ‘Kitna Milega’ campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Edelweiss Mutual Funds has unveiled its TVC brand campaign ‘Kitna Milega’, which focuses on Mutual Fund products that are designed to provide visibility of returns.
The ad campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach, which offers investors visibility of returns* on their investments provided they stay invested till the maturity of the fund. This campaign will also have presence on print media, outdoor and digital and social media.
Speaking about the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF said, "Inherently we have heard investors always asking ‘How much return will I make in this product’ before they choose to invest in any financial product/ Mutual Funds. Investors want simple products that provide visibility of returns.
We have picked this insight of ‘Kitna Milega’ to build on the communication for Target Maturity Funds. These funds are structured and designed in a way to give visibility of returns to investors and are simple in a structure like traditional deposits. Investors will be able to understand and invest in this category banking on the growing popularity of Debt Passives and Target Maturity Funds," she adds.
The campaign aims to convey a clear message about returns on investment that investors have while investing in mutual funds.
Tanishq’s Ugadi film showcases how the woman of today believes in carving her own path
It is conceptualized by Tanishq and Mind Your Language
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched a digital film to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Tanishq’s first-ever digital film for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana is a tribute to every woman who is not only unique in her thoughts and stance but also supports her decisions by being her voice. The film is a celebration of brand’s beautiful Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’ which is inspired by rich culture and crafted with precision for the women who prosper and thrive in all their might.
Conceptualized by Tanishq and Mind Your Language, the 75-seconds digital film showcases a powerful narrative of how a woman of today believes in carving her own path, takes a stand for herself and weaves a magic of her own new narratives. The film is an ode to the progressive women of today who want to create an identity for themselves, strongly believes in the importance of new beginnings and that life after marriage goes beyond motherhood.
As the film unfolds, it features Swati; a young & enterprising woman who visits her home to celebrate her first Ugadi after marriage. Moments later after she enters the home, everyone notices the extra glow around her and is curious to know if she has any good news to announce to which she answered in the affirmative. Contrary to relative’s assumptions of Swati expecting her first child, the viewers are in for a surprise when she reveals the actual good news. The film is sure to leave the viewers awestruck and inspire every woman who wants to make a difference and stand out from the crowd.
Speaking on the launch of the film and the collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “Today, women are yearning to carve an identity for themselves and are creators of their own narrative. The film is a tribute to the women who prosper and thrive in all their might and the Vardhini collection is truly a celebration of her extraordinary beauty and beliefs that make her stand apart.”
Deepan Ramachandran, Creative Director- Mind Your Language!, said “Tanishq, like the protagonist Swati in our Ugadi film, has always stood out with their progressive and new thoughts. Their brief to us was to straddle the conventional celebration of Ugadi with the new-age thinking of today’s woman. That’s when we asked ourselves - Why shouldn’t today’s woman dream differently? We found the answer in the story of Swati.”
Havells urges consumers to #LookUp
Launches new fan campaign conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
Extending its ‘Hawa Badlegi’ campaign thought, Havells India Limited has unveiled its latest ad campaign for its fan business urging consumers to #LookUp.
Conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign is a montage representing Havells legacy and stitches different situation where consumers look up to their fans – be it for wide air-throw, premium aesthetic designs, Smart Sense technology or energy saving.
The brand resonates with the thought that whenever the consumer felt the need to experience something new from their fans, they have looked up to Havells, a brand that has always delivered industry best experience.
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India said, “Over the years, we have come a long way in becoming the preferred brand for our customers. The campaign is another step towards creating remarkable storytelling of our brand journey to establish how Havells Fan has played a key role in responding and pre-empting changing needs of evolving customers. We are confident that this new campaign through powerful messaging around ‘Look Up’ will bring alive our brand legacy and reinforce the stature that Havells enjoys in the fan category.”
Talking about the campaign, Saurabh Sinha, Vice President, Havells India, said, “We are extremely excited and proud as we celebrate 20-year legacy of our fan business in India. Being a trusted name, Havells enjoys a strong presence in the fan category with its constant progression and focus on driving innovation. From smart sense technology to stunningly designed fans, or BLDC technology, Havells has introduced innovative offerings to enhance customer experience. This campaign gives a unique touch to our product story telling bringing alive the ‘technology and innovation’ narrative through its core message ‘Look up’.”
Commenting on the creative thought, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “With this campaign, we create a dialogue that builds stature and brings forth the category first innovations the brand has fronted by speaking about its legacy. “Look up” very effortlessly sets Havells as the market leader, and how we have always set newer benchmarks for everyone else to catch up. While energy savings is the core proposition, we wanted to land that to build preference in the consumer’s mind on the back of the credentials we have in the last 2 decades.”
The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across the country.
Bergner launches ‘feel the joy in cooking’ campaign with brand ambassador Vikas Khanna
The campaign video features Michelin star chKhanna showcasing his love language - cooking
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Bergner, a brand in cookware and appliances, has announced the launch of its new campaign, "Feel the Joy in Cooking". This is Bergner’s first brand film, where it showcases its premium range of products. The campaign reveals the secret ingredient of cooking the best meals - cooking it with joy.
“The campaign video features Michelin star chef and Bergner's brand ambassador, Vikas Khanna, showcasing his love language - cooking. It’s this infectious passion of Khanna that is sure to motivate viewers to get into the kitchen and start creating their own culinary masterpieces, with joy!,” the company said.
Cooking becomes easier and convenient when it is accompanied by a range of good cookware, and Bergner does just that. The video highlights the premium and durable range of Bergner’s cookware – its Non-stick Bellini range, Argent Tri-ply stainless steel range, Cast Iron range, and Kitchen accessories to name a few. It beautifully embodies the message of ‘Feel the Joy in Cooking with Bergner’.
Mascot Monday: How Pillsbury Doughboy kept the brand proposition fresh
Poppin Fresh AKA the Pillsbury mascot just turned 58 on March 18
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 9:15 AM | 6 min read
Pudgy, squishy and temptingly pinchable – words that describe not only the perfect piece of dough but also the mascot of flour brand Pillsbury. The rotund, anthropomorphic “Dough Boy” has been associated with the flour brand for over half a century. According to Pillsbury lore, the mascot idea was born when a Leo Burnett copywriter was testing the dough in his kitchen. Since then, Doughboy has starred in 600 ads and has promoted over 50 Pillsbury products.
Fresh start
Pillsbury originally sold dry goods, focusing mainly on flour, but eventually diversified to cake mixes, biscuit mixes, pasta, etc. In 1965, it forayed into refrigerated dough products with the launch of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls.
Rudy Perez, a copywriter working for Leo Burnett, was assigned the Pillsbury account for the new product. Perez, tasked with designing a mascot for the brand, pictured a humanoid dough emerging from a can of refrigerated Pillsbury Crescent Rolls can.
Perez envisioned him with a cherubic face, blue eyes, a scarf, and a chef’s hat to give him some character. He also imagined letting out a gratified chuckle “hoo-hoo” whenever someone poked his doughy stomach.
The design was brought to life by Milt Schaffer, who also worked for Disney. Perez initially worried about the mascot looking too similar to Casper the Friendly Ghost, given its cherubic appearance and white colour; however, Schaffer ensured that the mascot bore no resemblance to the much-loved cartoon character.
Leo Burnett teamed up with Los Angeles-based Cascade Studios to animate the mascot with stop-motion clay animation.
With a single second of the film comprising 24 shots, it was a tall task to bring the character to life. Only in 1992 did the company replace stop-motion with CGI animation.
Over 50 voice actors auditioned for the role of the legendary mascot, and eventually, Paul Frees was selected.
Fresh facts
Widely known simply as Pillsbury Doughboy, the pudgy little mascot was originally christened Poppin Fresh. He introduces himself in the mascot’s first commercial aired on November 7, 1965: “I’m Poppin’ Fresh, the Pillsbury Doughboy!”
He is known as "El Masin" in Latin America, "Teigmännchen” in German-speaking countries, and "Efi" in Israel.
The child-like appearance of the mascot was meant to evoke feelings of friendliness, charm and trust among consumers. Over the years, Doughboy's role underwent a change from being just a mascot to a kitchen helper, offering encouraging words to the ladies and lending a helping hand to them. Eventually, in the ads, he went on to explain new product attributes such as resealable packages.
“His durability lies in human involvement ……That’s why you have to give him a meaningful role within the context of each commercial as if he were the lead player in a 30-second drama. And it all has to be cute and human," said Leo Burnett about the icon.
Being a mascot for a flour brand may seem like a boring proposition. Still, Poppin has been a dynamic character, donning hats of an opera singer, rapper, rock star, painter, dancer, skydiver, skateboarder and many more. He's even been a cuckoo inside a cuckoo clock.
Poppin endeared himself to the American public. By 1968, he could be picked out by 9 out of 10 people, giving him a recognition factor similar to US presidents. According to General Mills, which owns Pillsbury, the mascot had an 87% recognition factor among consumers within three years of its introduction. With all the years that have passed, the recall has only gotten stronger.
The mascot, who recently turned 58, is listed among the top 10 ad icons in the Museum of Broadcast Communications. In 1999, he was ranked 6 among by the Advertising Age.
He even got a wife “Poppy Fresh”, created by Perez’s colleague Carol H Williams. She had the same cherubic features as her husband, complete with blue eyes and chubby cheeks. While her husband Poppin was a mascot for the dough products, Poppy endorsed Pillsbury’s sweet products like Danishes.
Even back then, the ad executives were aware of the semantics of using a female mascot, and for the sake of consent and Poppy’s modesty, she was never poked in the belly like her husband.
The brood eventually increased and the couple went on to have two children: Popper and Bun Bun. Other characters were later added to the Dough Boy universe such as Granmommer (the grandma), Granpopper (the grandfather), Flapjack (the pet dog), Biscuit (the pet cat) and Uncle Rollie (the uncle).
The Fresh family was so beloved by the masses they were turned into vinyl toys in 1972.
Pillsbury comes to India
The brand entered the Indian market in 1996 with Pillsbury Chakki Fresh Atta, becoming the pioneer of packaged wheat flour in India. The product became an instant hit among housewives who loved the convenience of buying readymade atta instead of the long and arduous process of drying and cleaning the grains and grinding them at the “chakki” or flour mill.
A part of the product’s success in India can be attributed to the Doughboy who starred in the TVCs, helping housewives make piping hot rotis. Indians were quick to connect with the cute mascot who retained his distinct “hoo-hoo” laugh on being poked in the belly even in the Hindi commercials. More importantly, it created an instant recall for the brand thanks to Poppin's endearing screen presence.
The universally endearing traits of an innocent face, rotund belly and child-like chuckle made Pillsbury Doughboy the icon he is today worldwide. Even more than half a century later, he continues to create instant recall for the brand.
Conflicting stories?
Recently, Chris Richmond, the founder and president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, said that he found an early prototype of the Doughboy, scribbled on a piece of paper at the Springfield plant of the company.
According to Richmond, the drawing was made before General Mills' origin story and could conflict with the company's account. The owners of the plant have hired a patent and trademark attorney to shed more light on the origins of the mascot.
e4m Chill Out: Weekends in Goa & next vacation in Japan, says FCB Ulka's Keigan Pinto
For this edition of e4m Chill Out, we have Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka, sharing his love for food, his idea of a weekend and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 8:25 AM | 1 min read
Keigan Pinto, the Chief Creative Officer at FCB Ulka, is sure that his next vacation will be in Japan.
In this edition of e4m Chill Out, Pinto speaks about his life outside work and how he spends his ‘typical’ weekends in Goa with his parents.
Pinto also shares that he loves food but cannot put together a meal.
While he wants to polish his Urdu and pick up more Arabic words, he confesses that he is a grammar nazi.
Watch the full conversation here:
