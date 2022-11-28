Maruti Suzuki True Value launches new brand campaign #SirfTrueValuePe

Maruti Suzuki True Value unveils a new ad campaign - #SirfTrueValuePe. The campaign is designed to promote True Value's Direct-Buy feature and emphasizes on the benefits that customers gain while choosing True Value as their preferred platform for selling their old vehicles.

This 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across multiple channels including television commercials, print ads, out-of-home billboards, as well as, digital media.

The approach for this campaign was to create communication that not just builds awareness for sellers, but also deflates the usual clutter of ‘best price’ using direct and engaging tonality. The ad film highlights True Value’s motto to offer a holistic, reliable, and hassle-free pre-owned car selling experience.

In the commercial, the protagonist, Rajkumar Rao, is shown ultimately choosing True Value for selling his car after carefully considering all the other available options. The TVC is shot in four different films capturing different scenarios. Each of the four films highlight various scenarios in which Rajkumar is discussing selling his car via this platform.

Commenting on this new campaign, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, said: “We are grateful for our 46-lakh strong True Value customer base who have made this platform symbolic of trust. Our new brand campaign builds on this idea and reiterates how True Value has not only redefined the car-selling journey for customers, but has also made the entire process seamless and reliable. It highlights the trusted legacy of the True Value brand and effectively communicates that for a customer looking to secure the best value for their car, instantly; the answer is always True Value.”

