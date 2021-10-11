Livpure Sleep’s campaign shows how to get rid of the curse of sleeplessness

The first film of the campaign was launched on Oct 09 and the second and third film will be launched on 15th and 17th of October

Livpure, a manufacturer of water purifiers, air conditioners, and sleep and wellness solutions, has launched its first ever digital ad campaign on YouTube, Facebook, etc and other digital platforms to promote its range of mattresses.

“In line with the brand’s long-standing focus on the importance of good sleep with the help of innovative and comfortable mattresses, the ad campaign takes the comic route to showcase the ill-effects of sleep deprivation and the miraculous benefits of Livpure’s mattresses through 3 distinct ad films,” the brand said.

The ad films revolve around a royal family ‘The Sonawalas’ who have been cursed with sleeplessness for seven generations. Hilariously capturing how the lack of sleep affects different aspects of the family’s life, from staying up with the ghosts of the mansion to almost setting the kitchen on fire, the series concludes with the swanky son of the house introducing the family to Livpure’s mattresses and finally breaking the curse!

The ad films represent a grand household where family members are listless, tousling with the ghosts of anxiety and irritability, and struggling for a good night’s sleep. By breaking this decades-long curse, with Livpure, the ad films are able to bolster the brand’s core messaging while boosting brand awareness and recall.

Speaking on the ad campaign, Ankit Gaur, General Manager Marketing at Livpure, said, “We are thrilled to launch our first-ever digital ad campaign for Livpure Sleep’s products. The unique concept of ‘The Sleepless Sonawalas’ with the wonderfully curated sets and artwork in the backdrop are just perfect to pique the curiosity and interest of our target audience. The ad films beautifully drive home our message of prioritizing good, restful sleep with the help of the right mattress! If Livpure mattresses can break a generational curse, it can definitely drive away your sleep troubles!”

The campaign – ‘The Curse of the Sonawalas’ features 3 different storylines and narrators, tied together with one running theme – the sleeplessness that plagues the household. The first film of the campaign was launched on October 09, 2021 and the second and third film will be launched on 15th and 17th of October.

