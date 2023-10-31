Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali ad campaign

Dhara, an edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out a new festive campaign titled #TareefonkaTyohar, which puts the spotlight on quintessential requisites of festivities, i.e., food and loved ones, coupled with heartfelt compliments, thereby uplifting the celebratory mood across households. #TareefonKaTyohar is an extension of Dhara’s ongoing communication narrative of ‘Khaane Pe Kehna’, which is curated with the thought of strengthening the bond with our loved ones over food.

The newly introduced festive campaign, conceptualized by Dhara along-with DDB Mudra Group, is led by a DVC. The DVC, which has gone live on brand’s social media pages, showcases a heartwarming narrative of making moments more cherish-able by simply adding a pinch of appreciation to what our loved ones do, thereby strengthening family bonds and fostering a culture of gratitude. The campaign is further spread across the mediums of print, radio and OOH, and will continue to engage consumers throughout the festive period, including this year’s Diwali.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The festive season is a time to relish and enjoy with your loved ones. A lot goes into as we prepare to celebrate each festival, one after the other. In today’s times, the roles across genders have also evolved and it is indeed heartening to see this change. However, we often take things as given. With the festive fervour across our country, we though that this would be the right time to come out with a storyline which stays true to its nature, be more relatable and yet stays away from the clutter. Afterall, everyone likes appreciation for their contribution. The new festive campaign sends a powerful message that compliments, gratitude, and appreciation can transform familial conversations into moments of joy, make your loved ones feel special, thereby uplifting the festive spirit across households.”

DVC Execution

The DVC begins with a family getting together for a meal on a Diwali evening, with Sonia and her husband Krish serving homemade snacks to Krish's parents. When Sonia offers a plate of namak pare to her father-in-law, he thinks Sonia has cooked them and initially reacts with a grimace. Krish intervenes and defends her by saying he made them for the first time. This leads to a positive change in his expression as he appreciates the gesture and is proud of his son’s efforts. As Sonia sits in disbelief, her mother-in-law sarcastically highlights how Sonia did most of the work while Krish only came in towards the end, causing some awkwardness. The mother-in-law then appreciates Sonia for all her work in a heart-warming moment. The father-in-law also tries to compliment Sonia for the samosa, to which she informs him that the samosa has been prepared by her mother-in-law. The family shares a laugh, and the commercial conveys a message about coming together during festivities. The DVC ends with the voice over saying kuchh baantna ho, bataana ho, tareef se kissi ka tyohar banana ho, toh bas #KhaanePeKehna.

Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head DDB TRIBAL, DDB Mudra Group said, “The #KhaanePeKehna campaign is built on the belief that the most difficult conversations can be had, if they’re over good food. And one conversation that deserves a stage during the festivities of Diwali, is the appreciation of the hard work that goes behind it. We’re famous for giving medals to the men who chip in. And often, it’s just assumed that the womenfolk obviously have to do all the prep and hosting work, even when its 2023. So do share the campaign with your families. And this year, apart from the wishes of “Happy Diwali!” do share a word of appreciation with everyone who makes Diwali joyful and sumptuous for us.”