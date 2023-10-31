Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali ad campaign
The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among other stars
Kalyan Jewellers has kickstarted its Diwali festivities with the launch of its star-studded campaign ad featuring the brand's ambassadors. Global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif and national brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan headline this iconic campaign ad, alongside legendary stars Jaya Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Shiva Rajkumar.
Taking forward its #TraditionOfTogetherness campaign, the ad film emphasizes upon the significance of celebrating bonds, while also paying a heart-warming tribute to India’s diverse culture and traditions that bring families together during this auspicious time of the year.
While, Katrina Kaif, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Shiva Rajkumar share screen space for the first time skilfully portraying the bond shared by siblings in the campaign ad. The 1-minute ad film also brings forth the timeless romance of the power couple, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, exuding a seamless chemistry, complemented by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of their granddaughter. Simultaneously, it features Rashmika Mandanna with Prabhu Ganesan in an iconic portrayal, brilliantly depicting the father-daughter relationship in a heart-warming manner.
Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to present this meaningful campaign, celebrating the importance of familial bonds and the rich cultural traditions that unite us during Diwali. This festival holds great cultural significance and represents a time of immense joy for all. Through this initiative, our aim is to convey the essence that Diwali is a time to cherish the bonds that define our identity. It is an honour for us at Kalyan Jewellers to launch a campaign that encapsulates the true spirit of these celebrations, beautifully portrayed by our iconic brand ambassadors and legendary superstars.”
Dhara celebrates family, food, and compliments in its new festive campaign
The #TareefonKaTyohar campaign is created by DDB Mudra
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 3:31 PM | 4 min read
Dhara, an edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out a new festive campaign titled #TareefonkaTyohar, which puts the spotlight on quintessential requisites of festivities, i.e., food and loved ones, coupled with heartfelt compliments, thereby uplifting the celebratory mood across households. #TareefonKaTyohar is an extension of Dhara’s ongoing communication narrative of ‘Khaane Pe Kehna’, which is curated with the thought of strengthening the bond with our loved ones over food.
The newly introduced festive campaign, conceptualized by Dhara along-with DDB Mudra Group, is led by a DVC. The DVC, which has gone live on brand’s social media pages, showcases a heartwarming narrative of making moments more cherish-able by simply adding a pinch of appreciation to what our loved ones do, thereby strengthening family bonds and fostering a culture of gratitude. The campaign is further spread across the mediums of print, radio and OOH, and will continue to engage consumers throughout the festive period, including this year’s Diwali.
Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The festive season is a time to relish and enjoy with your loved ones. A lot goes into as we prepare to celebrate each festival, one after the other. In today’s times, the roles across genders have also evolved and it is indeed heartening to see this change. However, we often take things as given. With the festive fervour across our country, we though that this would be the right time to come out with a storyline which stays true to its nature, be more relatable and yet stays away from the clutter. Afterall, everyone likes appreciation for their contribution. The new festive campaign sends a powerful message that compliments, gratitude, and appreciation can transform familial conversations into moments of joy, make your loved ones feel special, thereby uplifting the festive spirit across households.”
DVC Execution
The DVC begins with a family getting together for a meal on a Diwali evening, with Sonia and her husband Krish serving homemade snacks to Krish's parents. When Sonia offers a plate of namak pare to her father-in-law, he thinks Sonia has cooked them and initially reacts with a grimace. Krish intervenes and defends her by saying he made them for the first time. This leads to a positive change in his expression as he appreciates the gesture and is proud of his son’s efforts. As Sonia sits in disbelief, her mother-in-law sarcastically highlights how Sonia did most of the work while Krish only came in towards the end, causing some awkwardness. The mother-in-law then appreciates Sonia for all her work in a heart-warming moment. The father-in-law also tries to compliment Sonia for the samosa, to which she informs him that the samosa has been prepared by her mother-in-law. The family shares a laugh, and the commercial conveys a message about coming together during festivities. The DVC ends with the voice over saying kuchh baantna ho, bataana ho, tareef se kissi ka tyohar banana ho, toh bas #KhaanePeKehna.
Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head DDB TRIBAL, DDB Mudra Group said, “The #KhaanePeKehna campaign is built on the belief that the most difficult conversations can be had, if they’re over good food. And one conversation that deserves a stage during the festivities of Diwali, is the appreciation of the hard work that goes behind it. We’re famous for giving medals to the men who chip in. And often, it’s just assumed that the womenfolk obviously have to do all the prep and hosting work, even when its 2023. So do share the campaign with your families. And this year, apart from the wishes of “Happy Diwali!” do share a word of appreciation with everyone who makes Diwali joyful and sumptuous for us.”
Saurabh Shukla is moon personified in Catch Spices' ad for Karwa Chauth
The ad has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative North
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:09 PM | 3 min read
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched a new digital film for Catch, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative and directed and produced by the Titus Upputuru Company, the film is centred around Catch Salt & Spices. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
The all-new digital film brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. In this touching digital film, the personified Moon begins with reflective thoughts on its role in the lives of couples, especially during the post-marriage Karwachauth festival. The film delves into the theme of waning romance over the years, skilfully contrasting the pre-marital days of couples, with the moon serving as a silent witness, against the backdrop of a married couple. The wife eagerly anticipates the Moon's appearance, gazing out the kitchen window. The Moon's attention shifts to another household, where a husband and wife rush to prepare for Karwachauth, but a noticeable change has occurred in their relationship. The man who equated his wife with the Moon at some time; now appears emotionally distant. The Moon, however, detects an enticing aroma in the air, leading it to explore the source within the house. Here, it discovers the couple passionately cooking, infusing romance into their culinary endeavors with ‘Catch Salt & Spices’. After the Karwachauth rituals, the Moon watches as the couple share a tender moment at the dining table. The husband draws a heartwarming parallel between his wife's beauty and the moon. Filled with joy, the Moon breaks into a dance. The film closes with the Moon sneaking into the kitchen, savoring the delectable meal prepared with Catch Salt & Spices. This digital film beautifully encapsulates the essence of Catch's message, "Kyunki khana sirf khana nahi, Pyaar ko barkarar rakhne ka zariya bhi hota hai; Catch Masale har khane ki jaan… Happy Karwachauth”.
Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are delighted to introduce our new digital film, not only reaffirming our brand's fundamental message, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also emphasizing the importance of preparing delicious meals to celebrate festivals as significant as Karwachauth. We believe this digital film will strike a chord with our customers during this festival and reinforce the Catch brand as a trusted culinary companion."
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative North commented, “The occasion of Karwa Chauth is one of the most leveraged occasions for many brands. And we wanted to ride the wave too but in a cute and memorable way. And what better way to get the moon itself to become the film’s protagonist? It’s an idea that’s definitely going to stand out in the clutter, just like the moon which shines and stands apart in the sky.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'
Ads that caught our attention between October 1 and 15
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 8:37 AM | 3 min read
It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.
Bingo!
The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!
Goibibo
Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.
Olay
Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.
Thums Up
Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan and Jawan at the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.
Zepto
The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.
Weikfield’s new campaign has company CEO taking lie detector test
The campaign is for Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a maker of products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta, has announced the introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta.
For the product, the company has launched a campaign featuring their CEO DS Sachdeva undergoing a lie detector test. This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta's bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).
Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don't realize that most pastas like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we're determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.
We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it's a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”
Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Mr. Sachdeva shared, "Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”
Further reiterating his words, noted paediatric, Indu Khosla, “Iron is the mineral that babies and children need for good health and development. Iron deficiency can affect how older children do in school. Low levels of iron can make it hard for children to concentrate and cause them to feel tired and weak. And as Weikfield pasta contains iron content equivalent to having two bowls of spinach then it can surely be a great option.”
The product will be available in3 shapes: Penne, Elbow, Fusilli and will be widely available in top retail and stores and also on most ecommerce platforms across major metros in India.
Swapan Seth's new book 'COOL' is out
The book is a reflection of the author's 'eclectic taste across categories'
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Advertising professional and art collector Swapan Seth has announced the launch of his new book COOL. The book is described as "a ready reckoner to the hip and the happening, of the known and the very unknown."
The book is a reflection of the author's "eclectic taste across categories: from boltholes to exotic hideaways."
COOL has been published by Simon & Schuster India and is available on Amazon.
Seth is an ad veteran with a long and illustrious career in the industry. He became the youngest-ever Creative Director at Clarion at age 24. He was VP at 26 at Trikaya Grey. Two years later, he started his agency Equus.
He writes for publications such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times and India Today. This is his second book and he has previously published THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY.
WPP India LFL revenue up 7% in Q3 2023
CEO Mark Read has expressed his excitement for 'the world's largest creative agency', VML, formed after merging WPP giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
WPP India’s Like for Like (LFL) revenue growth accelerated to 7.3% in the quarter with a strong performance in media, driven by new business wins, said the advertising and communication giant in its Q3 FY2023 results. According to the report, the revenue on the Year to Date (YTD) 2023 basis grew by 2.8%.
The LFL comparisons are calculated as follows: the current year, constant currency actual results (which include acquisitions from the relevant date of completion) are compared with the prior year, constant currency actual results, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year. Both periods exclude results from Russia.
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, also expressed his excitement for "the world's largest creative agency, VML," formed from merging WPP's advertising giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," said the WPP CEO in the company's press release announcing its financial results.
Read said, “In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology.”
He further added that the company's top-line performance in Q3 was below their expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half. “We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half,” said Read.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion in net new businesses in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
