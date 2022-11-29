Janhvi Kapoor grooves to Saffola FITTIFY tune

The actress has been roped in as the new face of the brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 29, 2022 11:48 AM  | 2 min read
Saffola

Marico’s Saffola FITTIFY has roped in actress Janhvi Kapoor as the new face of the brand for their Peanut Butters and The Perfekt Gummies with the latest ‘Health Ko Rakho FIT-FIT-FITTIFY’ campaign.

The digital campaign film showcases Janhvi Kapoor grooving to the tune of ‘FIT-FIT-FITTIFY and shares that the Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butter is the secret to her healthy cravings.

On the launch of the campaign, Sanjay Mishra, COO-India & CEO - New Business, Marico India said, “We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Saffola FITTIFY family. Being an advocate of fitness and healthy lifestyle, Janhvi perfectly resonates with FITTIFY’s core values and ambition to fortify a sustainable and accessible nutrition journey for consumers. Together, we are optimistic to ignite a revolution of health consciousness for a better, stronger, healthier tomorrow.”

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Janhvi said, “I am ecstatic to embark on this new journey with Saffola FITTIFY to encourage everyone to prioritize fitness and nutrition. Being a fitness enthusiast and a true foodie, both trust and taste are very important for me. Saffola is a brand which is trusted by millions of Indians & I love that Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butters & Saffola FITTIFY The Perfekt Gummies offer an array of products that are enriched with nutritional ingredients which also taste great. Through this association, I look forward to inspiring more people to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

