Industry mourns the loss of Hemant Mehta
Associated with Kantar for over three decades, Mehta lent his leadership to many other industry bodies
Market research and consumer insights veteran Hemant Mehta’s death has come as a shock to the advertising and marketing industry. While he had a long association with Kantar, his expertise in the domain earned him the distinction of leading several industry bodies like the TAM Media Research.
Industry heads and experts expressed shock at the loss and shared their tributes.
Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe-South Asia
Indeed, very sad. I have interacted with him quite a few times over the last 20 years and always found him to be an ace professional with a smiling face and pleasant demeanour. A great human being. This news has been a shock.
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group
I have known Hemant for over 25 years. He was one of the finest research minds of our country and I was fortunate to work with him both at the industry level during the NRS days and even as a user of several research products which he was overseeing. Post his retirement too we used to meet regularly and exchange notes. I have learnt so many things from him and I deeply sad and shocked by his sudden demise. His vacuum will be deeply felt. I pray the almighty to give his family the strength to deal with this calamity.
LV Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research
Hemant was not just a wonderful professional colleague, he was also a dear friend too. Over our 3 decades of working together in the Media industry, Hemant’s contribution was humongous - ranging from National Readership studies (NRS), TV Viewership studies, TGI, Web Audience Measurement and multiple Cross Media and Single Source studies. He also played an instrumental role in the early setting up stages of TAM. Given a constantly evolving Media environment, interacting with Hemant helped us in TAM to incorporate some of his perspective of being abreast of the changes and staying ahead of the curve. This always ensured giving birth to new ideas and bringing creativity in Research products from our stable, for the industry. He was in many ways a guardian of TAM and he will always remain for us, an Inspirer in years to come.”
Divya Karani, Ex-CEO, DentsuX
“I can't, believe it. I've known him for three decades,.from his IMRB days. He called us for some work two months ago, It's shocking.”
Rajiv Dubey, Senior GM Head - Media, Dabur India
I remember meeting Hemant in 1994 at our Ashoka Hotel office when he was at IMRB. IMRB used to run a Diary-Based TV Rating system where one could obtain viewership data. We would receive printed books every week, and we needed to record the data manually, input it into manual Excel sheets, and tabulate GRPs, etc. A good program would usually have a rating of over 25, and a bad one about 10. That was before INTAM and TAM ratings came into being.
We’ve had a long journey together. Will miss you, Hemant!
Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer - Dentsu Media Group & Chief Executive Officer - iProspect
Hemant was a great colleague and v v helpful whenever I had reached out for work. May God give his family all the strength to bear this loss.
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Marketing at Muthoot Finance
This is very sad news and indeed a big blow to the industry. He was an extremely sharp and highly competent research and insights’ professional. I had heard and read the news too. He hasn’t worked for us directly but I had met him couple of times. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Om Tat Sat.
Vinita Shah, Senior Media and Sports Consultant
Hemant, the affable, sharp, and astute pillar of research in India. He was a masterclass in data driven storytelling. His book India in Numbers and factoids on LinkedIn are reference points and a marketers delight. We will remember him for the various collaborative projects that laid foundations for future research tools in India. The research industry has lost an exceptional individual.
Shivjeet Khullar, Creative Director, J&A (Joint and Arms) Communications
He added up to be one of the nicest men I have ever known. Number of years that I knew him 3. Number of times we actually met 0. Number of hours we did zoom calls 20. Number of messages we exchanged 3289. Probability of him helping me when I called 100/100. Chances that he will go to heaven 1000/1000. RIP Hemant Mehta. Possibly one of the most astute research minds ever in India. A legend passes on.
Debparna Banerjee, Founder, Itai Doshin Media
I’m still recovering from the shock. Just can’t imagine he is gone. Hemant got me onboard at Kantar and I have worked closely with him for about five years. He used to pull my leg all the time but a whole lot of learnings just to be in his presence. I used to call him Wikipedia or Google search in jest. His knowledge was just unmatched. Give him any topic and he would just know things.
Virat Kohli’s PUMADive shot gets Usain Bolt geared up for India-Pak game
Bolt, the sprinting legend, also posted his famous photo of the 2018 ‘foot race in space’ as part of the PUMADive campaign
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:01 AM | 2 min read
Legendary sprinter and PUMA brand ambassador Usain Bolt on Friday told Virat Kohli that he would be watching India’s high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
While commenting on Kohli’s PUMADive photo that he had posted on X, Bolt also made a witty comment by sharing his famous photo from 2018 when he took part in a foot race that cemented his status as a champion both on and off Earth.
“Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air. Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive,” Bolt posted.
Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air ? Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive https://t.co/E1aBdJhW3B pic.twitter.com/0W5s6LNn9X— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 13, 2023
Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching ? https://t.co/H1KafHjdbi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 13, 2023
Kohli was smooth in his response to Bolt as he replied in jest saying, “Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching.”
In 2018, Bolt had ventured aboard an Airbus Zero G plane which simulates what it is like to be in zero gravity and challenged French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and CEO of Novespace and French Interior designer Octave de Gaulle to a foot race that he eventually won.
Participation of Bolt in PUMA India’s ‘PUMADive’ campaign gives it a new dimension and also elevates it to newer heights.
Former star cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had also commented on Kohli’s diving skills last week. The playful social media banter between the athletes went viral and created a lot of buzz on the internet.
This Durga Puja, Tata Tea Gold pays an ode to handloom art
The film, developed by Media Monks, captures how Pujo is celebrated from Shashthi to Dashami
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
It is time for Durga Pujo again and Tata Tea Gold has launched 10 festive packs, inspired from the handloom styles of the state. Durga Pujo is a time when West Bengal is at its colorful best. This heralds a time for the women to adorn themselves with new sarees, selected from a wide array of exquisite traditional handloom and textile creations.
This festive ode to the handloom heritage was the inspiration for Tata Tea Gold’s festive series Banglar Noksha Pujo packaging. The Tata Tea Gold festive packs are inspired from 5 handloom styles : Kantha, Jamdani, Baluchari, Batik and Garad.
Tata Tea Gold has also unveiled a specially crafted film, developed by Media Monks, that beautifully captures how Pujo is celebrated across the five days from Shashthi to Dashami. Each celebration has been depicted in the style of West Bengal’s rich handloom culture. The story unfolds with a curious child observing the similarity between the design of a Tata Tea Gold Jamdani-inspired pack and her mother's Jamdani saree. Soon, a captivating conversation takes place between the two, narrating about Durga Pujo celebrations, basking in the iconic handloom artistry of the region. The film along with a captivating song, brings to life some of the celebratory rituals intricately illustrated on the festive packs.
The film weaves a rich narrative of West Bengal’s pride and celebrations, from the traditional conch blowing depicted on the Jamdani-inspired packs to the resounding beats of the Dhaki from the Kantha-inspired packs, the devotee (Pujaran) adorned in a Baluchari saree, the Dhunuchi dancer draped in Batik prints, and the women playing Sindoor Khela dressed in Garad sarees.
Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “As one of the most loved tea brands of West Bengal, we take pride in understanding the people and the local culture. As Durga Pujo is celebrated with such exuberance, we decided to pay homage to these festive celebrations through the famous handloom and textile art of West Bengal. We partnered with five well-known master weavers of West Bengal – Mrityunjoy Chakraborty for Kantha, Sahadeb and Shanksha Basak for Jamdani, Amitava Pal for Baluchari, Sukanta Nandy for Batik and Jiban Polisha for Garad to create special festive handloom designs, which served as inspiration for the design of Tata Tea Gold’s festive packs. These limited-edition special packs, steeped in local flavors, mirror the lively spirit of the festival, encapsulating its vibrant hues and energy. The film shows the visual narrative of the Durga Pujo celebration through our packs.”
Arnab Chatterjee, Co-founder, Tree Design, who had conceptualized the design said, “To capture the festive spirit of Durga Pujo, we decided to harness the immense beauty and depth of the textile and handloom weaves available in the state. Wearing new clothes on the days of Pujo is a tradition, which is why we decided to leverage the magic of West Bengal’s handlooms. We worked closely with master weavers going across the length and breadth of West Bengal and harnessed the magic of their craft to capture the festive fervour in the Tata Tea Gold Festive series packs.”
Commenting on the genesis of the campaign and the idea, Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks said “Durga Pujo for West Bengal is not just a festival, it is an emotion. When Tata Tea Gold designed the special festive packs showcasing the events during the different days of Pujo depicted in the handloom style of West Bengal, the brief for the campaign was simple- Celebrate Durga Pujo through the festive packs. And the film does exactly that. In the film, a mother proudly tells her daughter about the different Handlooms of West Bengal and how they are depicting the celebrations around Durga Pujo. The feeling of Durga Pujo is magical and we have tried to convey the same through this musical, celebratory film.”
JK Lakshmi Cement launches film on World Homeless Day
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have
By e4m Staff | Oct 15, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Releasing the third film of their ‘Buland Soch’ series, this World Homeless Day, JK Lakshmi Cement has launched a film keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact, with the intention to bring a difference to the world for the better.
“Buland Soch can stem from the youngest of minds, and with JK Laksmi Cement’s new film, we see a small boy leading the way. The heartwarming campaign is a powerful reminder that each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of the homeless,” read a release.
Conceptualised for JK Lakshmi Cement by BC Web Wise, the film shows how the young boy becomes a catalyst for progress in his community. The innovative film encourages its audience to embrace unconventional thinking with them because a change begins from us, begins from our home.
It opens with an engineer, the boy’s father, going through blueprints for his projects. Inspired by his father’s work, the young boy draws his own friends’ makeshift homes. We slowly learn that these friends are the homeless children in the community. This turning point triggers a profound change as it inspires the father to take action and use the tools at his hand for society's good by creating a shelter for these children.
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on our society.
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign with Rakul Preet ignites the spirit of togetherness
The campaign is titled ‘We-Time Wali Diwali’
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop is all set to ignite the spirit of togetherness this Diwali with an exciting digital campaign ‘'We-Time Wali Diwali,' featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh.
“The campaign's central theme revolves around the tradition of Diwali, a time when families and friends come together to celebrate. However, in today's fast-paced life, these moments of togetherness are often overshadowed. 'We-Time Wali Diwali' encourages individuals to rekindle their relationships by cherishing these precious moments. Whether it's a family gathering, a romantic date night, or a fun outing with friends, Shoppers Stop encourages everyone to allocate time for these valuable connections, emphasizing the importance of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time,” read a press release.
Commenting on the same Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "Shopping is not just buying, it is creating moments together. Diwali is the perfect occasion to bond with friends and family. Diwali shopping is one of the moments that gets us together. With ‘We Time Wali Diwali’, Shoppers Stop encourages people to spend time with their loved ones whether it is shopping together or buying gifts together. Just embrace the joy of togetherness this festive season and weave precious memories that last a lifetime.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Rakul Preet Singh said; “As someone who cherishes moments with my family and friends, I resonate deeply with the concept of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time.' It is very important that we spend time with our loved ones, especially during festivities and this campaign is a beautiful reminder of the same. I am absolutely delighted to be part of Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign, 'We-Time Wali Diwali" and their endeavour to bring people closer through fashion and heartfelt connections."
Max kicks off ‘Unbelievable’ festive campaign
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Max has launched its festive campaign, "Unbelievable".
Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing, Max Fashion India Spokesperson “At Max, our commitment to celebrate individuality and style knows no boundaries. Our latest film does exactly that… where stunning fashion meets unbelievable prices. This is our core belief, and the two films capture it well with exciting and engaging content. The idea of Max Style Min Price was introduced early this year and we continue to seed the message through fun and visually oriented stories. We believe, fashion is a powerful tool of self-expression, and we are thrilled to bring this message to life, reminding our core TG ‘everyone in the family’ to go all out shopping this festive season, and celebrate with Max.”
The creative explores unthinkable’ concepts to drive magic. The first film ‘angel boss’, opening to a frame where stunning Mia, enters her office with her dapper looking colleague in a beautiful Max Fashion outfit, interrupting a conversation between her other colleagues. One of them asks in utter state of disbelief, if she actually got that from cashbacks? Just as they are seen in a state of disbelief, the idea strikes of how they wish their boss were an angel, and as generous as the cashbacks. With underlying subtle humor, it brings the unthinkable idea to life, as the boss suddenly appears with a halo and his angel wings flapping open to say, “yes””.
Building on the thought, the second film, ‘alien mom’, features Joey, a fashionable teen, sporting the latest trendy jacket. Trisha, his friend asks him if he bought the jacket with just his pocket money. With a playful shrug, Trisha wittily comments that next his friend would say, his mother is an alien. Here the comic twist unfolds as Joey’s mother – the ‘alien mom’ makes her entry saying,” hello beta!”.
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series on leading regional TV channels and YouTube.
ITC’s Mangaldeep Brand commemorates #worldsightday
The campaign honours the contribution of 150+ visually impaired ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers
By e4m Staff | Oct 15, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Mangaldeep, ITC’s agarbatti brand, has launched a new video on the occasion of World Sight Day, commemorating the contribution of its 150+ visually impaired ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of its products.
ITC Mangaldeep has set up the flagship ‘Sixth Sense’ panels in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to provide employment opportunities to visually challenged people by tapping into their keen olfactory abilities to improve it product offerings. Mangaldeep has made them a part of the fragrance evaluation process at the product testing stage, while supporting them with livelihood opportunities as well as empowering them with a sense of dignity and pride for being able to make an impact.
It has recruited 150 plus ‘Sixth Sense’ panellists with assistance from self-help groups and NGOs and are given extensive training after they are onboarded.
The video shows a visually impaired individual walking through the by-lanes leading to his house and describing the surroundings around him by inhaling the aroma generated by households and shops selling food items and flowers. He then introduces himself and says that although he does not have the power of vision, he has superior olfactory abilities which has helped in earning a livelihood being an ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panellist and leading a dignified life.
The video leaves a lasting impression and makes us realise how lucky are those human beings who can enjoy the world’s surroundings with their eyes. The video also highlights the resilient nature of visually impaired individuals and how they manage to tackle the numerous curveballs thrown by life with a genial smile.
The members of Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panel have been able to capture minute variations in fragrance strengths and are bringing in high value-addition in olfactive matching of fragrances, a crucial process which involves matching a fragrance to a benchmark. This panel has played significant roles in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of Sandal, Rose, Lavender and Marigold.
