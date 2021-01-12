Independent agency ^atom is now part of by The Network

Abhik Santara’s independent agency ^atom is now part of a global creative network called by the Network (BTN). BTN is a network of some of the world's prominent independent agencies. It offers direct access to a new breed of agencies and curated creative talent to clients worldwide without a typical network's layers and complexities. It is founded by multi-award-winning creative leader Per Pedersen, and 16 agency partners covering 20+ markets. ^atom network now joins this league as the 17th and as the exclusive partner representing India and South Asia.

Elaborating the importance of this partnership, Per Pedersen, Founder and Creative of by The Network, says “I’m extremely happy to welcome ^atom as one of the founding partners of by The Network. We are building a different kind of global network owned by future-facing independent creative agencies and ^atom fits in perfectly with an exceptionally high level of work and a non-traditional approach to creativity and business.”

Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, ^atom, adds, “When Per and I started talking, it felt as if we were reading each other's minds. His articulation of the innovative network model and the way he is leveraging the collective power of best creative talent echoed our ambition of using creativity to solve real business challenges faced by most clients and CEOs today. We started ^atom last year because we did not want to be typecast in our output and wanted to express our creativity through multiple filters of modern consumer journeys. This induction helps us access the best of creative minds across the world, bring in modern data and tech solutions to India, and most importantly, leverage our creative prowess for international brands worldwide.”

Building on it further, Yash Kulshrestha and Ananda Sen, National Creative heads at ^atom mention, "It's a landmark moment for ^atom. In just nine months, we are part of this massive global network of a new kind. Clients now have an option to not go through the rigmarole of archaic global networks and produce work more efficiently. Ananda and I are stoked to partner with the finest creative brains on this planet and create global campaigns for some of the biggest brands in the world."

The other members of by The Network include Paris-based Herezie, SMALL and The Sway Effect in New York, Founders with offices in Miami, Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Kingston Jamaica, Libre in Panama City, Amsterdam Berlin in Amsterdam and Berlin, Rehab and Free Turn both in London, Worth Your While in Copenhagen, White Rabbit in Budapest, Ostrich Co in Toronto, Mr+Positive in Tokyo and Seoul. Plus a few newly established creative shops including Marvin in Los Angeles, _2045 in Barcelona, Shelly Beach Motorcycle Club in Sydney and Farm in Stockholm and Helsinki. All in all, 400+ creative talent and 35 nationalities.