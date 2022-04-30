In latest campaign, ZestMoney introduces its mascot ZeeGee

ZestMoney, a EMI financing and buy now, pay later network, has unveiled its first gamified ad film as a part of its fresh brand campaign #GameNeverOver. The campaign is aimed at driving awareness among consumers that with their Pay in 3 offering, the shopping game is never over.

In the latest brand campaign, ZestMoney introduces its mascot, ZeeGee (The ZestMoney power girl), who, using simple-yet-compelling storytelling, drives home the point that having something great is no barrier for not having something even better. The campaign is live across the platform’s digital and social media channels.

“The latest campaign has been conceptualised and executed in-house by ZestMoney’s Marketing Head Aishvarya Murali and Creative Lead Vjay Joseph. The film shows ZeeGee who is seeking a stylish set of headphones, and encounters traps and obstacles in her pursuit of chasing them. She dodges the obstacles waiting to devour her, uses the arsenal powered by ZestMoney to slice off the bill into three parts at 0% interest and gets her hands on the headphones. And as we think the game is over, she restarts her run, eyeing the shoes she loves…because with ZestMoney it is #GameNeverOver,” the brand said in a statement.

The film hinges on the human insight that we all aspire for something better and smart financial options make life easier.

Speaking about the campaign, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder at ZestMoney said, "Our new brand campaign revolves around the fact that there is a part of all of us that aspires for a better version of ourselves. We have always believed, and witnessed first-hand in our six years of powering BNPL in India, that BNPL/EMIs makes for a smart financial tool in one’s journey to financial freedom as it helps conveniently split the costs at no additional or hidden costs. Our new brand campaign is aimed at conveying precisely the same– that the Game is Never Over as customers can smartly plan their finances using ZestMoney which offers a swift, 100% digital and transparent, low-cost and flexible shopping experience across our wide omnichannel merchant network of 85,000+ stores. As the category is poised for massive growth, we as a responsible lender will continue to offer innovative and the best products to our customers that combine the convenience of payments with the benefits of pay-later.”

Aishvarya Murali, Marketing Head at ZestMoney said, "This is a game-changing campaign for ZestMoney as we continue to build a consumer-obsessed brand. Mascots have been taking brands closer to consumers for many years, establishing a strong connection and going beyond the transactional nature of the relationship. We created ZeeGee to convey that having something great is no excuse for not aspiring for something even better and that ZestMoney is there to make that pursuit easier and breezier with our flagship and best-in-the-market products. Our latest ad films will leave everybody nostalgic as all of us may have played similar games at some point in our lives. While we continue to fuel the aspirations of India, transparency, convenience and our consumer obsession will remain the core of our brand.”

The latest phase of the brand campaign will be a strategic 360-degree effort with digital, OTT (Over the top) platforms, OOH (Out of home), offline, print and the company will unveil more initiatives under the same in the coming months.

