Hit bhi hai, fit bhi hai: Salman Khan grooves to Himani Best Choice's tunes

Salman Khan will soon be seen grooving to the jingle sung by singer Mika Singh for the brand new TVC of Himani Best Choice Soyabean Oil.

Directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari, Salman in his typical style is seen as a confused shopper at a hypermart trying to make his choice before buying a cooking oil. He is seen grooving to the jingle “Arrey ye loon re baba, ya woh loon baba….” with his bunch of cronies when his wife introduces him to the best of quality, health and taste of Himani Best Choice Soyabean Oil. Salman ends up as a happy consumer thus singing “…Hit Bhi Hai, Fit Bhi Hai..babababa taste superr, taste superr” as he goes on tasting sumptuous, finger licking Indian dishes like aloo gobi, puri, samosa, kachauri , pyaaz paratha etc.

Speaking about the new TVC experience, Debasis Bhattacharyya, President-Marketing, Emami Agrotech Ltd. said, “Himani Best Choice, one of our most popular edible oil brands has been sharing a long-standing relationship with Salman Khan since he came on board as the brand ambassador in 2017. Shooting with him is one-of-a-kind experience with the level of energy and fun that he infuses on the set. With Nitesh Tiwari on the director’s chair, Mika Singh lending his voice to the jingle and above all Salman Khan appearing on screen with his evergreen magnetic persona – makes a magical combination that any brand can aspire for.”

Nitesh Tiwari, Director of the new TVC said, “Salman is an outstanding performer. Working with him on the set for the new TVC of Himani Best Choice has been a wonderful experience. Food is something which comforts our senses, makes us happy and with Himani Best Choice Refined Soyabean Oil it also keeps one healthy. In line with this thought, we have tried to keep the storyline of this new TVC light, musical and joyful celebrating the happy mood that any good food creates instantly.”

The new TVC will be on air this month across television and digital platforms.

