HDFC Life inspires students to bounce back, Nescafe wants them to follow dreams: Best ads

Our pick of best commercials that went live between January 29 and February 11, 2022

From emotional messages to quirky content, the best ads of fortnight this time are a collection of creative genius from the Indian adland. These pieces of communication are not just high on recall value but also talk about the products and their unique propositions in a beautiful manner. Here are the best ads that went live between January 29 and February 11, 2022.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Cadbury Dairy Milk “Fridge Mein Meetha, Toh Ghar Meetha”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this multi-film campaign draws from highly-relatable life situations and how Cadbury Dairy Milk can make those moments sweeter. All the films have been shot from a refrigerator's point of view angle and are sure to leave you smiling.

GoodDot “Do Good”



Featuring Neeraj Chopra and ‘GoodDo’ the goat, the ad subtly passes on the message that sometimes people get lazy and commit mistakes like littering, breaking the queue, not following the traffic signals. In the ad, Neeraj Chopra is seen as having an urge to commit the above mistakes, but his inner conscience in the form of GoodDo, the animated goat prevents him from committing the mistake and obeying the rules and the social etiquettes.





HDFC Life “BounceBack Batch”

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film specifically focuses on the lives of Indian students during the pandemic while showcasing the importance of family support and good life insurance in enabling one to bounce back from any challenging situation.

Mahindra Thar “Explore The Impossible”

Conceptualised by The Womb, Mahindra Thar’s ad puts the woman behind wheel in a lesser-seen way in Indian advertising. Connecting well to the millennial sensibilities of challenging the societal norms and breaking away from the mundane, the ad is a refreshing piece in the regular auto ads.

Nescafe “#BadalLifeKiRaftaar”

Conceptualised by McCann India, the film aims to connect with coffee lovers across the country and motivate the youth to achieve their dreams, by surpassing all the challenges in life. With a female protagonist, the ad also challenges gender norms in a subtle way.

