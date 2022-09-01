Havells unveils latest campaign for Onam

Havells India has announced its latest campaign for the Kerala market to promote its kitchen appliance range around Onam. The campaign features regional celebrity Mamta Mohan Das who has a refreshing take on how cooking can be hassle-free and fun with Havells Kitchen appliance range including Heavy-Duty Mixer Grinder Hexo Series, Silencio mixer grinder, OTG and Induction Cooktop.



The campaign includes a series of four digital films, which are being promoted on various platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and social media channels.

Talking about the campaign, Rajiv Kenue, Executive Vice President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India, said, “Kitchen is the heart of every Indian household. In India, food and festivities go hand in hand. Every occasion is celebrated with a distinct set of delicacies from each region. Onam is the biggest festival in the state of Kerala, and we are proud to welcome such a talented celebrity, Mamta into the Havells family at this auspicious time.

With our latest digital campaign around Onam, we aim to celebrate the true taste and essence of good food by showcasing how cooking can be effortless and full of fun, with the help of Kitchen appliances.”

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President-Marketing, Havells India, said “With Onam around the corner, we are delighted to introduce our latest campaign with Mamta, a talented celebrity and a trendsetter in the target market. We are confident, with her as the face of the campaign, we will be able to reach a large consumer base in the region and solidify our strategy of going deeper into homes.”

As a part of this 360-degree campaign, we are also promoting our existing product campaigns on Hexo MG and Lloyd products featuring Mohan Lal. Kerala is one of our key growth markets and we continue to engage further to deepen consumer connect and strengthen our presence in the region."

To further strengthen its connection with its target audience across Kerala, Havells is also promoting the campaign through retail visibility, cinema integration along with a display campaign in leading regional media.

