Havells' campaign for Magnatron water heater showcases impact of 'shower that saves power'

FMEG company Havells India Limited has released a new campaign for Magnatron Water Heater that is powered by Induction Based Heat Transfer Technology, a technology that is only available with Havells. Induction Based Heat Transfer Technology enables Magnatron water heater to function without any heating element. This helps to heat water instantly resulting in considerable power saving. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign builds on the perceived impact that energy savings from Havells Magnatron could have.

Using a simple yet heartwarming idea at its core, the ad showcases the positive impact of a 'shower that saves power' could have, due to the benefits of the Induction Heat Transfer Technology. The stories connect two different people in seemingly contrasting settings where the benefits of using Havells Magnatron by one person accrues to the other person. Thereby reinforcing the thought that a simple act of using Havells Magnatron for hot water can do so much more and light-up someone’s dreams.

Talking about the campaign, Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells said “Havells has been consistently working on introducing novel and unique technologies and innovations in the market across all its product categories. Magnatron is one such technological innovation in the Water Heater category. It is India’s first water heater with Induction based Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT) that aims to create a new segment in the Water Heater category itself which is a different than the existing heating element-based heating technology. The iHT Technology heats water super-fast and saves electricity further bolstering the Havells Water Heaters larger promise of Shower That Saves Power.”

Mr. Azazul Haque, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said: “The idea was to make the Havells Magnatron stand for a cause and not sell a technology. It's a high-end Water Heater with extremely superior technology but instead of nudging customers to buy a technology we wanted them to believe in a purpose. The purpose of saving electricity as the product because of its IHT Technology heats water really fast so that power saved in every shower might get used for the betterment of those who don't have enough access to electricity.”

The Ad will be promoted across TV channels and other offline mediums.

